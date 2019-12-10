TONIGHT: Cloudy and turning colder with rain changing to snow; a slushy coating to an inch or two across the area. Low: 32
WEDNESDAY: Brisk and much colder with clouds giving way to sunshine. High: 38
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming clear and very cold; brisk early. Low: 19
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
It was a second straight day of gray and gloom on Tuesday, but despite the abundant clouds and occasional rain, temperatures were rather mild by December standards, peaking in the mid to upper 50s ahead of a cold front. That front will deliver a midweek shot of much colder air that will arrive overnight, peak on Wednesday and Thursday, and then hastily retreat on Friday ahead of another surge of milder air and perhaps another soaking rain early in the weekend. But in the shorter term, snowflakes could be flying later tonight into very early Wednesday morning as our cold blast arrives just as the last wave of moisture rides along our cold front. While the ground could whiten for many, no significant accumulations or impacts are currently expected.
Tuesday's rainfall was generally lighter and more scattered compared to Monday's soaking,and there will still be some areas of rain and drizzle around through this evening as temperatures slowly fall through the 40s and eventually into the 30s overnight. Our cold front will settle to our southeast, and as one last disturbance slides up our front, look for a period of wet snow to develop overnight into early Wednesday morning, ending from northwest to southeast mostly before or for some during the morning commute.
Given the warm ground, rather short duration, and general light intensity of the snow, snowfall accumulations will be on the light side. A slushy coating to 1" or perhaps 2" in spots is possible, mostly on unpaved surfaces. While many roads remain just wet, a little slush can't be ruled out on some area roadways. After some early morning snowflakes especially closer to the shore, clouds break for increasing sunshine on Wednesday, at which point a brisk breeze and the noticeably colder temperatures will be the primary weather talking points. Wednesday's highs will be in the upper 30s, but wind chills will remain below freezing throughout the day thanks to a chilly breeze.
As high pressure builds in Wednesday night into Thursday, it should ensure mostly clear skies and lighter winds but also colder temperatures. Lows will drop into the upper teens for many overnight, with Thursday's highs no better than the mid 30s, even with abundant sunshine. The cold air will retreat with our departing high pressure by the end of the week, leading to more clouds on Friday and perhaps a bit of rain or drizzle developing later in the day as highs bounce back into the mid 40s. That rain and drizzle will be the leading edge of our next storm, the brunt of which arrives Friday night into Saturday morning in the form of a soaking rain. Given the retreating cold air and projected storm track up the coast, we'll be all rain with our next storm, as temperatures are expected to again rise into the mid 50s come Saturday.
