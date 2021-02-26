For those hoping that our three-day stretch of dry and pleasant weather will continue into the upcoming weekend, a pair of disturbances will rain on your parade both Saturday and Sunday. And if you’re out and about late tonight, don’t be surprised to see a quick shot of snow either. Yes, it’s an unsettled weekend that will be mostly wet and just a little white, although neither day looks entirely like a washout or a soaker. The combination of a few rounds of rain plus highs in the 40s over the weekend will bring a continued chipping away of our long-lasting February snow cover. Yet it won’t be too much rain too quickly or too warm to cause any widespread flooding concerns from rapid snowmelt either. Of course, as the new work and school week begins on Monday, skies will again clear with some sunshine slowly returning for the first half of next week. While there could be a few shots of cooler temperatures to contend with the first week of March, there are no late season cold blasts or winter storm concerns in sight. March can notoriously be a fickle month, so we’ll see what this March will bring.
TONIGHT
The full moon of February, appropriately called the full “snow” moon in folklore, will rise this evening but thickening clouds will make it tougher to see overnight. While the evening looks dry, a light snow or wintry mix will develop the second half of the night, accumulating a coating to an inch in spots before changing over to light rain by or during the early morning hours Saturday. Lows will drop to around 30 degrees ahead of the snow, then slowly rise towards morning as a changeover works its way from south to north.
SATURDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy day on Saturday to start the weekend with some light rain and drizzle, especially in the morning through early afternoon. Any lingering pockets of light snow in the higher elevations of the Poconos should change to rain early Saturday as well. Rainfall should be light enough to prevent any flooding concerns, and the light rain and rising temperatures into the 40s should erase any light accumulation that fell overnight. There’s a good chance we’ll dry out for a bit late Saturday into the overnight, although clouds remain in place with just a little bit of late day brightening possible.
SUNDAY
While we’ll briefly dry out later Saturday and Saturday night, another wave of moisture will ride along a front to our south, and bring another chance of some rain and drizzle on Sunday. With milder temperatures in the mid 40s, this one should be mostly rain, although a hint of freezing rain may be possible early on in the Poconos or northwestern New Jersey on Sunday. This rain may be a little steadier as well, with amounts closer to a half inch expected. Even still, that’s likely not enough rain for any significant flooding concerns. For Sunday, the early morning is the best chance for dry weather, with steadier rain arriving for the second half of the day.
MONDAY
A cold front will be moving offshore first thing Monday morning, allowing for a drier and somewhat breezy day as clouds break for some sunshine. There could be an early morning shower from the Delaware Valley towards the shore, but most of the day looks dry with highs again climbing well into the 40s and perhaps even a few spots nearing 50 degrees. A shot of colder air will arrive overnight as lows drop well into the 20s.
TUESDAY
Cold air settles in on what should be a mostly sunny but chilly Tuesday, with highs only in the mid 30s. As high pressure builds overhead, winds will be light.
