The weekend certainly has that fall feel in the air again as Saturday featured very limited sunshine along with occasional showers and highs only in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for most. Rain showers will eventually move away this evening and skies will actually clear out overnight setting us up for a sunnier second half of the weekend. Sunday will remain cool however even though there should be a little more sunshine, then eventually a round of rain will try to push back in Sunday night, at least early on, as a warm front moves in. That warm front is going to send a brief surge of mild air our way for the very start of next week as some brief drying also occurs during the day Monday. Then, a more potent low pressure system will move in Monday night into Tuesday kicking up the breezes and bringing a round of rather soaking rain. Much cooler air will also be filtering back in with this storm system as we work through Tuesday, and that cooler air along with some gusty winds will stay with us into the middle of the week. By Thursday, we get another brief dry spell before yet another area of low pressure looks to impact the region later at night into Friday perhaps bringing another round of soaking rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
This evening looks to start out somewhat cloudy with even a lingering stray shower, however as we move through the night, an area of high pressure building down from the north looks to thin out the clouds eventually leading to some rather starry skies. The breaks in the clouds should allow overnight lows to dip down to cooler levels compared to the last few nights around 40 degrees.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks to start out rather sunny as an area of high pressure should be overhead. Look for clouds to gradually thicken and increase during the afternoon as an area of low pressure moving eastward across the Plains states pushes a warm front towards our region. A couple showers may fire up along this front late in the day Sunday, but most of anything that does occur for the daytime at least should remain back to our west. Look for afternoon highs again Sunday to only reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. As we move into the early part of Sunday night, look for a bit of rain to move into more of the area as a warm front continues moving closer from our west. There might actually be a sharp cutoff to this rain however south of Interstate 78, so we'll put more emphasis on the Lehigh Valley and certainly locations to the north with this round of rain. It also appears after midnight, a lot of this rain moves away to our north. Overnight lows Sunday will be milder with the clouds and moisture likely getting no cooler than 50 degrees.
MONDAY
Low pressure will move eastward across the Midwest during the day Monday driving a warm front northeastward through the region. Showers along this warm front from Sunday night will have moved well away to our north as the warm front shifts further north leading to a good amount of dry times throughout the day Monday. Regardless, sunshine should still be quite limited for much of the day Monday. Latest forecast model guidance suggests the warm front moves far enough north that milder air briefly makes a comeback to our region allowing a more southerly wind flow to push high temperatures to around or a few ticks above 70 degrees. By Monday night, it appears shower coverage will increase again, and there might even be a period of steadier rain and even a thunderstorm moving in, as low pressure from the Midwest makes its way further east into western Pennsylvania. Monday night should be milder again in advance of this storm system as overnight lows likely only drop into the low 50s.
TUESDAY
Our low pressure system moving into western Pennsylvania Monday night will transfer its energy to an area of low pressure off the New Jersey coast on Tuesday. The result looks to be a rather cloudy, windy, and wet Tuesday as periods of rain or on and off showers seems to be a good bet. Cooler air will be driven back in across the region as a brisk northerly wind perhaps gusts as high as 30 or 40 miles-per-hour on the backside of our low pressure system. Look for highs to drop back into the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday, and it's very well possible these numbers will be experienced first thing in the morning. Temperatures may actually drop into the 40s during the afternoon Tuesday. It's looking fairly likely that Tuesday will be one of those classic damp and raw days.
WEDNESDAY
Our low pressure system off the coast Tuesday appears as though it will move far enough away for Wednesday that we get a chance to clear the skies a little and dry things out. There might be some lingering showers during the morning Wednesday, however much of the afternoon looks dry as high pressure makes a brief comeback building in from the north. Clouds to start the day Wednesday should gradually give way to a little more sunshine as the day progresses. Breezes will remain brisk, and a northerly wind flow will keep high temperatures cool and below normal in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY
High pressure looks to have more influence throughout much of the day Thursday leading to a dry day with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures rebound a little back to around or just above 60 degrees. The dry conditions will be short lived however as another area of low pressure to our west looks to move closer drawing up a decent swath of Atlantic and Gulf moisture. This could lead to another very damp day by Friday.
