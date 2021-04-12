It seems like our weather had a case of the Mondays today, with plenty of clouds, some pockets of showers or drizzle, and chilly highs only around 50 degrees. Coming off our damp Sunday, that’s now two drearier days in a row. We’ll break the streak on Tuesday, if only for a day, as clouds are expected to give way to some sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Be sure to soak that up however, as clouds return for most of the rest of the week, and wet weather will also be back for an unwelcome encore. For Wednesday afternoon, it’s only a shower or two. By Thursday, it’s a steadier and possibly soaking rain for some of us. And then Thursday night into Friday, it’s some lingering rain and possibly even some higher elevation snow showers. There is hope for some drier and milder weather for the weekend thankfully, although next week could have some additional cool and wet episodes as well.
TONIGHT
We’ll keep the clouds overnight, and while there will be a few showers or some drizzle, especially the first part of the night, no steady or soaking rain is expected. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s under the cloudy skies.
TUESDAY
After a few gray days, we’ll finally see a little sunshine on Tuesday, especially as the day progresses. It’s probably the nicest day left of a not-so-nice work and school week, as morning clouds gradually give way to some sunshine, although you may have to be patient and wait until the afternoon in spots. A little sun can go a long way to boosting temperatures this time of year, and we should see some milder low 60s by afternoon.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy skies likely return on Wednesday, and while a good part of the day may remain dry, there will be the increasing chance of a few afternoon showers as a cold front works its way in our direction from the west. Despite the increase in clouds, it’s still a fairly mild early spring day, with highs back in the low 60s. Incidentally, it will be the last mild day until the weekend, as our week will end on a pretty cool and wet note Thursday and Friday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A mid-April coastal low will develop off Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday, and only slowly inch its way out to sea by late Friday and Saturday. It likely means some periods of rain Thursday into Thursday night, with some pockets of steady rain possible that will deliver a good soaking. With the clouds, rain, and a cool onshore breeze, temperatures will leave much to be desired, with highs only around 50 degrees both days. As colder air wraps in behind our storm, it’s not even out of the question for some wet snow to mix in, mostly in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley, most notably the Poconos, later Thursday night into Friday. Rain will taper to some scattered showers on Friday, but the cool, damp, and brisk weather will remain.
THIS WEEKEND
After a raw end to the week, there are brighter, drier, and milder prospects for most of the weekend, before we trend cooler and wetter again early next week. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs bouncing back into the low to mid 60s. While a shower or two can’t be ruled out later Sunday, it looks like most of the wet weather may hold off until Monday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: