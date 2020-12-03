The second day of December certainly felt like it should this time of year, and for some, it even looked like December with a coating of snow early in the morning in spots from some passing snow showers. Clouds were a little stubborn to break once again, with mostly cloudy skies keeping temperatures in the low 40s for most, with even chillier mid 30s in the higher elevations. Then factor in a still brisk westerly breeze and wind chills remained near freezing for much of the day. Skies finally cleared out later in the afternoon, and that set us up for plenty of stars last night. Winds also finally really backed down last night, setting up a nice Thursday with a good deal of sunshine, less wind, and more comfortable highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds promptly return for Friday as do a few rain showers, which will be light compared to what could be a soaking rain setting up Friday night into Saturday as a coastal storm develops off the Mid-Atlantic coast. If that does indeed happen, it’s a wet and windy start to the weekend for many on Saturday, with the rain possibly ending as a little snow in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley. Colder and brisk but drier weather follows the storm for Sunday into early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
High pressure nearby will finally lead to a mostly sunny day without a whole lot of wind. A southwesterly wind direction will also aid in pumping in some slightly warmer air. While the morning gets off to a seasonably cold start, expect the afternoon to feel much more tolerable to be out and about as highs inch up into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, probably the pick day of the forecast in terms of sunshine and temperatures between now and next week. Some high clouds increase later in the day, but no rain is expected.
TONIGHT
High pressure will move off the coast tonight while a couple different storm systems start to gather. One system will be a weak cold front dropping south over the Great Lakes, while another will be an area of low pressure down along the Gulf Coast. Both of these features are eventually going to bring some precipitation our way, but at least for tonight, we will remain dry with skies just turning mostly cloudy. Overnight lows should be a little warmer compared to last night thanks to more clouds, dropping into the low and mid 30s.
FRIDAY
The cold front dropping in from the Great Lakes at night will work its way in our direction during the day Friday, providing an increase in clouds and some rain showers developing primarily during the afternoon. Before those showers start to overspread the region, we can expect highs to still climb into the upper 40s by midday with mostly cloudy skies. Steadier rain may develop Friday night into the start of the weekend, as the low pressure system mentioned down along the Gulf Coast starts to creep up the Eastern Seaboard.
THIS WEEKEND
Chances are increasing for another sizable storm, this one moving right up along the coast as opposed to up over the mountains. It would likely mean a wet and windy Saturday with highs in the mid 40s and some steadier rain, right now likely heavier south and east of the Lehigh Valley. Early indications suggest rainfall totals will be on the order of 0.50”-1.00” for most, with amounts of 1.00”-2.00” more likely from Interstate 95 and points south and east. If the track of the storm moves further north and west, then higher amounts will be seen further north and west. On the other hand, if the low tracks even further offshore, then amounts could end up being much lower. The rain could possibly mix with or change to snow in spots before ending later Saturday, especially the Poconos and higher elevations of northern New Jersey where a slushy coating to an inch can’t entirely be ruled out. Colder and brisk but drier weather will likely follow the storm Sunday with just the slightest chance of a rain or snow shower, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs should only climb to around 40 degrees Sunday, but with gusty winds, it will likely feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s throughout much of the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday should stay mainly dry with a return to a little more sunshine compared to Sunday. A piece of upper level energy rotating through will keep scattered clouds around, but skies should be no worse than partly sunny, and it now appears we’ll be rain or snow free for the day. Chilly air will continue building in in addition to gusty northwest winds. Look for highs Monday to once again only get to about 40 degrees with wind chills once again down into the 20s and 30s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: