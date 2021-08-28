What a difference a day makes! After dealing with relatively high heat and humidity the last several days, Saturday offered us a noticeable break, at least from the heat, as plenty of clouds and an easterly onshore wind made for high temperatures only in the mid 70s. We also saw some areas of rain and even a bit of flooding due to heavy downpours, mainly in the morning through midday, and mainly for areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley. Clouds will try to break for a little more sun as we round out the weekend, and this in turn should aid in slightly warmer and more humid conditions for Sunday. We won’t entirely rule out a stray shower or storm Sunday, but a lot of the day looks dry. Shower and thunderstorm chances should increase a little later Monday as another cold front drops in from our north and west. We’ll see a brief spike in temperatures Monday ahead of this front before the numbers drop back off again behind the front as we progress through the rest of the week. Latest forecast guidance has the remnants of Hurricane Ida tracking northeastward towards the region as we get into the middle of the week. Confidence seems to be increasing that we’ll see a decent round of rainfall along with much cooler temperatures, mostly centered around Wednesday. Then, Ida’s remnants will move away to our north and east as we round out the week allowing high pressure to settle in helping to dry things out and lead to a decent amount of sunshine with pleasant temperatures and humidity.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Much of the rain that occurred earlier in the day Saturday has long since fizzled and pushed away to our south. An area of high pressure over northern New England is flexing its muscles tonight and moving a little further south. As a result, much of the region will likely stay dry tonight, with the exception of perhaps a stray shower, mainly over southern New Jersey or parts of Delaware. We’re also tracking a line of showers and storms out across central Pennsylvania trying to advance eastward. While a shower can't entirely be ruled out for those closer to Interstate 81, most of this activity to the west will likely fall apart once it reaches our area as it encounters cooler and more stable air, plus the loss of daytime heating with the sun setting. Expect a mostly cloudy sky otherwise overnight with lows dropping back into the mid 60s.
SUNDAY
A stationary front from Saturday to our south and west will advance back to the north and east on Sunday as a warm front. The boundary will be rather weak, so we don’t expect a whole lot of shower and thunderstorm activity, but we can’t entirely rule something stray out, mainly around midday or in the afternoon. Look for the day to start rather cloudy, however as we get into the afternoon, more sunshine is expected to return. Highs inch up to the more seasonable low 80s, presuming more sun breaks out. Humidity values will be back on the high side so that sticky feel will be there yet again.
MONDAY
An unsettled pattern looks to persist into the beginning of next week, as highs climb back to rather warm levels in the upper 80s Monday, and the humidity lingers and provides fuel for that persistent daily chance for some showers and storms. A cold front will also be dropping in from our north and west Monday afternoon and evening perhaps enhancing that chance for showers and thunderstorms with a few gusty cells and some heavy downpours.
TUESDAY
Latest indications are that Monday’s cold front will drop far enough to our south Tuesday that much of the day now looks dry. We’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds with an ever so slight chance for a stray shower well south and west of the Lehigh Valley, however most of the region probably doesn’t see a thing. There also appears to be a little drop in dew points behind the front now for Tuesday with the numbers falling back into the low 60s and maybe even some upper 50s. This means Tuesday shouldn’t feel as uncomfortable as Monday with highs expected to reach the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY
Our midweek will be determined in part by where the leftover rains of Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend decides to go. The cold front to our south on Tuesday is expected to provide a train track for Ida’s remnants to ride northeastward along, and there seems to be an increasing chance that tropical moisture lifts this far north late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This setup might lead to heavy rain once again along with a very cloudy Wednesday as high temperatures struggle to even make it to the low 70s. We’re still several days away, and it’s certainly still possible Ida’s remnants end up staying further south and our forecast ends up drier, sunnier, and warmer for the middle of the week, however forecast model guidance suggests otherwise at this point. Assuming this rather gloomy forecast pans out, we’ll need to be on the lookout for flooding again.
THURSDAY
Whatever happens with Ida’s remnants, we think it will be exiting away to our north and east Thursday morning. The cold front that Ida’s remnants were moving along will also move off to our south and east. This will allow high pressure from Canada and the Great Lakes to return. The result will be a strong push of dry and comfortable air that will make for a very nice end to the week weather-wise. Look for a slight chance of some lingering showers early Thursday morning with a cloudy start, then skies turn much brighter as the day wears on. Highs should reach the mid 70s with comfortable humidity values.
