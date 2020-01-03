The second day of the new year was a brighter and milder one compared to the first, and with lighter winds as an added bonus. After the coldest start since Christmas morning with lows down around 20 degrees early Thursday morning, lots of sunshine allowed for a quick recovery by afternoon. Even with some increasing high clouds ahead of our next storm system, highs bounced back to between 45 and 50 degrees on Thursday, a good 10 degrees warmer than normal for early January. While the 50-degree warmth is ours to keep into the start of the weekend, the dry weather is not as a few rounds of rain and drizzle are now sliding across our area and will continue into Saturday. Granted, neither today or Saturday will be a washout, and there will be some drier intervals, but it’s still a good idea to keep the umbrella handy through the next 48 hours. Drier weather returns later in the weekend into early next week, but cooler temperatures and brisk winds will accompany the return of some sunshine Sunday and Monday.
TODAY
After a period of steady light rain moved across the area late last night into first thing this morning, the area has since seen drier times with just the occasional shower or perhaps a little drizzle. This will likely continue to be the case for the remainder of the day with overcast sky for most otherwise, but perhaps a little brightening of that overcast sky in a few spots. Rainfall totals for most so far have been less than 0.10” and we likely won’t see much added on to those totals for the remainder of today. Even with all the clouds and occasional rain drops, high temperatures today should still be able to manage the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
TONIGHT AND SATURDAY
A few more rounds of periodic rain and drizzle will slide through into the start of the weekend, although again it won’t rain the entire time. The mild temperatures will persist, with tonight's lows not far from 40 degrees and Saturday’s highs jumping up into the low and mid 50s. Additional rainfall totals, similar to Friday, won’t be too impressive with only another 0.10” to 0.25” expected. Also similar to Friday is the fact that most of this rain will likely fall first thing Saturday morning, then taper back to just a few showers or a little bit of drizzle for much of the rest of the day. So it will be a wet start to the first weekend of 2020, but not enough rain to cause any flooding or washout concerns. As colder air works in behind our departing storm Saturday night, the rain may end as a brief period of snow or flurries, but no accumulations are expected.
SUNDAY
We'll try to dry things out as the first weekend of 2020 wraps up as clouds and maybe some Sunday morning flurries give way to at least a little sunshine, although it could be a slow process as it often is time of year to break up the clouds. Cooler air returns on brisk and blustery northwest winds that may gust up to 40 miles-per-hour on Sunday, with afternoon highs back in the low 40s. Those winds add an extra chill, and keep the wind chill around or below freezing throughout the day on Sunday.
SUNDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK
A weak and fast moving clipper low pressure system will track by just to our north Sunday night into the wee hours of Monday morning and this may spark a few snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation is expected however. We’ll start the new work and school week on Monday with clouds breaking for some sunshine, cool highs in the mid 40s, and perhaps a few snow flurries, mainly in the morning. A fast moving system could then bring a quick-hitting round of rain and snow our way for Tuesday, but this does not look to have any significant impacts at this time.