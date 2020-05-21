It took all week, but we finally enjoyed a day with light winds, blue skies, and lots of sunshine. As a result, highs climbed back closer to seasonable levels in the low 70s for most, making our Thursday the nicest day of the week so far. We can thank high pressure southeast of Cape Cod for providing the nice day, but as that high departs out to sea tonight, so too will the nice weather. Friday and Saturday will bring our turn for dealing with a pesky cut-off low that has plagued areas from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley through the Virginias and Carolinas much of the week with frequent rain. While neither day will be a washout, expect some occasional rain showers and perhaps a period or two of some steadier rain, along with plenty of clouds and highs on either side of 70 degrees. As that low finally drifts out to sea, we'll save the nicer weather of the holiday weekend for Sunday and Monday, with partly sunny skies and seasonably mild highs in the low to mid 70s. 80 degree warmth likely returns after Memorial Day as a warmer pattern sets up for much of next week.
TONIGHT
High pressure will initially retain its strong grip on the region this evening as it moves a little further east out to sea. We can expect skies to be mostly clear to start the night, but eventually, the clouds will be on the increase as that pesky cut-off low to our southwest starts to move a little further north and east. It’s not even entirely out of the question that some patchy fog or a little drizzle develops toward dawn, mainly across the Delaware Valley, South Jersey, the Delmarva, and those close to the Mason-Dixon Line. Thanks to increasing clouds and more moisture in the air overnight, we’re looking at much milder night with lows mostly in the low 50s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
As the cut-off low drifts up the coastal plain from the Carolinas, clouds will thicken and skies should average out mostly cloudy both Friday and Saturday. Some showers will overspread the area from southwest to northeast during the day on Friday, especially from midday on, and continue into Saturday. Now it won't be a washout, and it won't rain all or even most of the time. But there will be some periodic showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, with rainfall amounts generally around 0.25" to 0.50" for most. The clouds and raindrops will temporarily pause the warming trend, with highs around 70 degrees both days, perhaps just shy of 70 on Friday and just above it Saturday.
SUNDAY & MEMORIAL DAY
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will control our weather, but the clockwise flow of air around it will keep the ocean breeze blowing, although not as briskly as we weathered earlier this week. With any wind off a 50-something-degree ocean, temperatures will not get too warm. But that being said, we should still see highs inch up into the low to mid 70s with at least partly sunny skies both days, making the second half of the holiday weekend the nicer half for outdoor activities.
THE REST OF NEXT WEEK
Get ready for our first extended stretch of 80-degree warmth so far this year, with highs likely inching up through the 80s as we move through next week. High pressure will slide farther off the East coast and winds will shift from the cooler easterly direction to the warmer southerly one. In addition to the building warmth, it's also likely to remain mostly dry for much of the week, with a shower or thunderstorm perhaps before week's end.