It’s undeniably been a cold and active start to February, already the third snowiest February on record in the Lehigh Valley not even halfway through the month. The month started with a historic winter storm that lasted multiple days and dropped multiple feet of snow for many. Since then, it’s been consistently cold with four smaller snowfalls, dropping a few inches at a time over the past week or so. Our active February continues this weekend and all of next week, but enters a new phase. A smaller weekend system and two larger storms next week, one Tuesday and one Thursday, will each bring more winter weather our way. But instead of mostly snow events, which we’ve seen so far this month, the next three systems could bring some snow, but it’s possible freezing rain and sleet, or a sloppy and icy wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and even plain rain will dominate each event. It also means a wide range of outcomes depending on where you are in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with snow more favored in the higher elevations as you travel north, rain favored closer to the shore, and a mixed bag of everything in between. It’s a messy mix of a forecast with each storm, so as we have all month, we’ll take them in turn one at a time.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies will continue to prevail, winds will be light, and another cold night is on the way with lows in the mid teens. Watch for some slick spots as any wet surfaces during the day will refreeze again overnight.
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT
Expect a cloudy and cold Saturday as a low pressure rides up the East Coast but remains weak enough and far enough offshore to prevent any bigger storm this weekend. However, it will come close enough to spread a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the area Saturday afternoon, which will continue overnight. While any wintry mix will be light and likely on again, off again while it’s here, a light coating of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is possible. Light coatings of snow and sleet won’t cause too many problems, but a light glaze of ice can be problematic, with a thin layer of ice accumulating on any colder ground surfaces and creating slick conditions. As of right now, freezing rain is most likely to occur along the Interstate 95 corridor late Saturday and Saturday night. Temperatures will remain in the 20s to near 30 degrees Saturday and remain below freezing Saturday night.
SUNDAY
Valentine’s Day looks mostly dry at this point, with perhaps some flurries or freezing drizzle lingering in a few spots around sunrise. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will likely continue, but a few breaks of sunshine will try to mix in. Highs will inch above freezing into the mid 30s, which should help melt off any coatings of snow or ice that occurred overnight.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Get ready for another active week, with two significant storms bringing plenty of moisture and therefore plenty of winter weather. A light mix of snow, sleet, and rain is possible Monday out ahead of Tuesday’s storm, which will bring a heavier mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and perhaps even some plain rain towards the end, especially points south and east from the Lehigh Valley. It’s still unclear how much of each precipitation type we’ll see, but snow is more favored in the Poconos on north, with freezing rain and sleet for the I-78 corridor and the Lehigh Valley, and perhaps plain rain eventually towards the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore. Our next storm Thursday will have a wintry mix with it as well, but let’s wait until the first is off the table before discussing the second.
