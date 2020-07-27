Rinse and repeat! Sunday's sun-soaked 90s spill right into Monday as heat indices approach 100 degrees. In fact, it's not until a cold front slides through Tuesday that the "sweating weather" finally eases back some from mid to late week. That front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms, focused primarily on the afternoon and evening, giving high temperatures another shot at 90 degrees beforehand Tuesday. Behind that boundary, dew points will gradually drop and more seasonable temperatures will develop. Wednesday will be a transitional day, so it's still very warm, but turning a little less humid late in the day. Then, a pair of pleasant days...for summer anyway...to round out the week and the month with highs in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday.
MONDAY
The heat, but not necessarily the humidity, peaks Monday with the widespread middle 90s materializing during the afternoon as dew points land somewhere in the middle 60s. And while that's not oppressively humid, heat indices will approach 100 degrees. It'll be tough to stay outside for too long. Plan on plenty of sunshine throughout the day and mainly clear skies at night as temperatures slip into the 70s. And while it's possible t shower or thunderstorm sneaks into areas well north and west of the Lehigh Valley later Monday night, most of us come in dry until Tuesday...
TUESDAY
A cold front is on the move Tuesday, sliding into the Northeast from the Great Lakes region. That's when scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. These will be possible at any time, though activity will be more prominent during the afternoon and evening. While no widespread severe weather is expected at this time, a couple storms may contain strong winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. The rain will put another 90-degree-day in jeopardy, but not completely out of the question. Regardless, Tuesday will be the most humid day of the bunch, making the air "feel like" 100 degrees again.
MID TO LATE WEEK
In wake of Tuesday's cold front, highs will ease off of 90-something-degrees mid to late week with a little relief from the higher humidity levels as well. But we'll have to be patient... Wednesday is the transitional day, so to speak, with highs still in the upper 80s and dew points gradually falling through the 60s later in the day. By Thursday and Friday, it's much less humid and less hot with highs in the seasonable middle 80s. The three-day stretch looks mainly dry and mostly sunny, too, though a front stalled just off the south could bring a shower or thunderstorm around later Friday. Something to watch...