Thursday was very similar to Wednesday in that it was a gloomy day with some early rain, drizzle, and fog leading to a damp and dreary start followed by a mainly cloudy but also mainly dry afternoon with just a stray shower. High temperatures also continued to run above normal despite all the clouds with the numbers still managing to reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. For Friday, we should finally break out of these dismal doldrums, if only briefly. While it will be another gray start, we're optimistic for at least a little sunshine to develop on Friday, which means an even milder day to wrap up a fairly mild month. While we'll keep the dry weather through the ball drop on New Year's Eve, things turn very wet to start 2022. A Saturday soaker looks to be in the cards with periods of rain to kick off the weekend, although the wet weather will be accompanied by unseasonably warm weather for early January. Some showers may linger into Sunday, then much colder weather will ride some gusty winds into the area by Sunday night and Monday. That colder weather however looks to quickly moderate by the middle of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
It's more of the same, with lots of clouds, some redeveloping fog, and the continued chance for a shower or some drizzle overnight. The string of milder late December nights will continue, with lows only in the low 40s. Typically this time of year, lows should be well below freezing and down into the 20s.
FRIDAY AND NEW YEAR'S EVE
We're saving the best for last this week and this year, as the final day of 2021 looks to be even milder, and perhaps a bit brighter, than any other day this week. While we'll start with some clouds and fog yet again, look for a few breaks of sun to develop on Friday, mainly in the afternoon, with highs returning to the mid 50s to wrap up the year. First night temperatures for New Year's Eve will slowly fall into the upper 40s, which is rather toasty considering our average New Year's Eve temperature should easily fall below freezing by the ball drop time and end up in the 20s. While a stray shower can’t entirely be ruled out later Friday afternoon into Friday night, we should be mainly dry through the ball drop New Year's Eve. Expect areas of fog to redevelop again late at night, and perhaps some drizzle or steadier light rain to arrive closer to sunrise Saturday.
NEW YEAR'S DAY AND SUNDAY
We'll ring in 2022 with what looks to be an unsettled weekend, as a juicier storm brings what likely will be some steadier rain our way on Saturday, albeit with warm highs that are expected to reach the mid and upper 50s. Showers may linger into Sunday as a cold front crosses the region later in the afternoon. We’ll likely still hang on to some of that warm air from Saturday, as highs are still expected to reach the upper 50s. Those numbers will likely be realized in the morning through early afternoon, then will slowly start to drop later in the afternoon, as colder air starts building in behind our cold front. By Sunday night, we can expect quite the difference in our weather as low temperatures are expected to plummet into the more seasonable mid 20s with gusty winds making for wind chills down into the teens.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure will slowly build in from our west on Monday while a cold front and low pressure system will continue their journey eastward out to sea. The squeeze play between the departing storm system and our high pressure to the west will ensure our winds remain gusty on Monday. The northwesterly flow and dip in the jet stream will also ensure our weather finally feels like winter Monday, and it may in fact turn out to be the coldest day of the season so far. While skies are expected to turn out rather sunny, high temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, and with winds gusting up to 30 miles-per-hour, you can bet those wind chills will be well down into the 20s, and even some teens, even during the afternoon. We can expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday with much lighter winds as high pressure builds overhead. High temperatures should also climb back to more seasonable levels around 40 degrees, so the day certainly won’t feel as harsh as Monday does.
