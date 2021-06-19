TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with a t-storm or two around, mainly during the evening. Low: 65
FATHER'S DAY SUNDAY: Very warm and humid with a blend of clouds and sun. A stray late-day shower or t-storm possible. High: 87
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. A stray shower or t-storm possible, mainly early. Low: 68
Summer officially begins this weekend, specifically just before midnight Sunday night, and right on cue, it is certainly feeling more summery again. Warmer temperatures and higher humidity values will take us into the beginning of next week. After all, we can't keep it away forever this time of year. A front draped to our north combined with a wave of upper level energy swinging through this evening will bring a few showers or a t-storm to parts of the area, mainly before midnight. A couple storms could be on the strong side, but it doesn't appear any widespread severe weather will be occurring. Any plans outside with dad Sunday look good! Although we can't completely rule out a stray shower or t-storm late in the day, it will be mainly dry - enjoy! As a cold front settles in Tuesday we can say good-bye, for now, from the summery temperatures as highs will fall back to the 70s and humidity will also take a tumble. There will be scattered showers and a few t-storms to get past late Monday into Tuesday, but after that it's a pretty nice stretch of weather to usher in the start of summer by midweek.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Thanks to somewhat humid air, along with a front draped to our north, and a piece of upper level energy over the Great Lakes swinging through, chances for showers and t-storms will remain in the forecast through the evening. While wind speeds aloft are fairly strong which can be a good contributor to severe weather, it appears the fair amount of cloud cover that we saw during the afternoon Saturday is acting as a cap to put a lid on any real unstable air, which in turn is limiting storms from really getting going. We've also been noticing some slightly drier and more stable air trying to push down from the north, so all of these factors likely means the severe concerns will be limited this evening. The Storm Prediction Center is maintaining a "slight" risk for severe weather from roughly the Interstate 78 corridor and points south, which makes sense as the further south one travels, the greater the instability is. Still, widespread organized severe weather doesn't seem to likely at this point, although an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts and large hail can't entirely be ruled out. Downpours will likely be the bigger concern with any t-storm that develops. Once we get past midnight, it seems most if not all of any shower and t-storm activity will come to an end. Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise, and it will be somewhat of a muggy overnight with lows settling back into the mid 60s.
FATHER'S DAY
Dads will be spoiled with partly to mostly sunny skies Father's Day - great to be outside but it will be humid! While there is just the slightest chance of a passing shower or t-storm late in the afternoon into the evening, most of the day is dry for dad. Temperatures waking up will likely already be in the upper 60s and lower 70s then highs will climb to the upper 80s. Overnight lows will stay muggy and mild sitting in the upper 60s as we also officially welcome summer later at night at 11:32 PM EDT.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
What happens Monday and Tuesday will depend in part on the fate of Tropical Storm Claudette which made landfall along the southeastern Louisianna coastline early Saturday morning. If the moisture rides up along a cold front and make it this far north, we could be rather wet. At this time however, that scenario is looking less and less likely, but it's not entirely impossible, so we'll just continue to keep our eyes on it. Either way, a stronger cold front approaches Monday night into Tuesday, with a few showers and thunderstorms likely out ahead of it. A few of these storms will have the potential to be strong or severe. We'll remain warm and humid out ahead of the cold front with our hottest highs up near 90 degrees likely on Monday. With more clouds and raindrops, Tuesday isn't as hot with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.
MIDDLE TO LATE PART OF NEXT WEEK
After the passage of the aforementioned front, we'll welcome back refreshing air and low humidity midweek. The dry and pleasant weather we enjoyed most of last week will return for another visit. That will be paired with partly to mostly sunny skies from Wednesday through Friday. Highs Wednesday are only expected to reach the mid 70s, then the numbers return closer to seasonable levels around 80 degrees Thursday. On Friday, highs get back to the low and mid 80s, but all the while, humidity values should stay low and comfortable. Nighttime lows are also expected to return to some comfy cool levels in the 50s mid to late next week. Enjoy!
