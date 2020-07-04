A cold front dropped from north to south through the area Friday, and as promised, it was increasingly hot and humid out ahead of it with a few thunderstorms. Behind that boundary, the heat eases back a bit for the Fourth of July Saturday. And while high pressure keeps most of the Holiday dry, a stray storm can't be entirely ruled out in the afternoon before giving way to a bright "Buck" or "Thunder" moon at night. Then, Sunday begins a prolonged stretch of 90 degree days lasting into next week with pop-up variety storms possible each day, save Sunday. It will be increasingly humid, too, beginning mid-week making that heat feel even hotter. Welcome back, dog days of summer!
SATURDAY (FOURTH OF JULY)
Our cold front won't offer refreshing relief for the start of the weekend on Saturday, but it will temporarily knock back the 90-degree heat, if only for a day. So expect a partly sunny, not quite as hot, but still fairly humid Fourth of July with highs still warm and in the upper 80s. East to northeast winds off the ocean will provide cooler temperatures for those at the shore celebrating the holiday. With our front not too far away to our south and west and a sea-breeze pushing inland, a stray shower or thunderstorm could pop up in a few spots, but most of the day should remain dry. Look for a moonlit night tucked between the two weekend days with lows in the middle 60s. You'll spot Jupiter nearby the full "buck" moon as well!
SUNDAY
Sunday may be one of those rare summer days in a pattern like this where we can entirely rule out a thunderstorm, and keep the day dry and the t-storm icon off the forecast. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs bouncing back right into the low 90s, perhaps the first of many days through next week of 90-degree heat. Humidity levels won't be too bad, with dew points closer to 60 degrees than 70 degrees, the latter being noticeably more oppressive than the former.
NEXT WEEK
Low 90s by day, upper 60s by night... Your back to work week in a nutshell! Most of the area hasn't had a heat wave yet, which is officially three or more days in a row with highs of at least 90 degrees. Next week, a heat wave looks likely for many. And it's eventually worsened by humidity. A switch in winds out of the southwest starts Tuesday with dew points climbing into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. As is usually the case when both heat and humidity come together, daily thunderstorm chances will also be a fixture in the forecast, too. But these are only isolated storms at best. Most of the time, it will be partly sunny and dry...and HOT!