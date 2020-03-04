Last night's cold front sweeps away a couple days of April-like warmth and replaces it with a couple days of 50s instead. Not too shabby when we consider the average high is in the middle 40s, which is where we'll find temperatures come Friday when a little bit of rain returns. That rain may briefly mix with or change to snow before ending Friday night, but it's nothing that will excite snow fans.
In fact, as soon as we "spring" our clocks ahead Saturday night, temperatures "spring" back into the upper 50s Sunday and the 60s early next week. So once again, mild or warm are the dominant adjectives to describe our temperatures over the next seven days, with cool making only a brief appearance on occasion. That was the case for most of January and February, so why would March be any different?
WEDNESDAY
Sunshine to start on Wednesday will give way to some increasing clouds later in the day as a weak disturbance passes by to our north towards the evening hours. Most of the day is dry, albeit rather windy with westerly winds gusting as high as 30 to 35 miles-per-hour.
As that disturbance brushes northern parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a rain or snow shower is possible in the evening hours, mostly in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Temperatures will still be mild for early March, but not as warm as the past few days, with afternoon highs on Wednesday expected to be in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY
High pressure will build overhead for Thursday leading to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds compared to Wednesday. Slightly cooler air will continue to build into the region, but afternoon highs are still expected to run above normal and top out in the low 50s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
We’re watching two pieces of energy, one over the Great Lakes and another off the East Coast. If these were to come together, we could have had a bigger storm on our hands. But since this is the winter when pieces never come together, this Friday should be no exception.
Expect a little light rain or rain showers that may mix with or change to some wet snow showers Friday night before ending for some. Given the two pieces stay separate, these showers won’t add up to much and should have little impact on our sensible weather. Brisk winds will develop later Friday and especially Saturday as our ocean storm wraps up as it pulls away, and pulls down some colder air to wrap up the week.
Highs on both Friday and Saturday will only be in the mid 40s, which is actually seasonable for this time of year, but the winds will certainly add a chill. The cold will be short lived however, as another big warm up arrives by this time next week.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Ready for another taste of spring? Ready or not, here it comes. Expect a pair of partly to mostly sunny days to wrap up the weekend and start next week, with highs surging into the upper 50s on Sunday and perhaps as high as the mid 60s Monday. It’s also “spring ahead” weekend as we return to daylight saving time, which means we’ll have the later 7 p.m. sunsets to enjoy the nice weather. So much the better, right?