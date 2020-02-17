Even though skies clouded up and the radar showed some light rain and snow along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor on Sunday, nothing more than a few sprinkles and flurries made it to the ground. Overall though, it's been a mainly dry and increasingly warmer Presidents' Day Weekend and that will continue today. Later tonight through Tuesday an area of low pressure will push rain into and through the area. While this may begin as wet snow north of the Lehigh Valley later night and continue into the mid-morning hours on Tuesday, it shouldn't amount to much and changes over to rain quickly. In the wake of the low on Wednesday windy conditions develop filtering in a brief shot of colder air for the remainder of the workweek. A flurry or snow shower may accompany those winds on Wednesday and Thursday, but it will generally be a dry stretch of weather that leads us into the weekend. Meanwhile, as high pressure slides into and then across our area Friday into the weekend, look for temperatures to gradually moderate.
TODAY
As we sit on the western side of a high pressure system, which is departing the East Coast, we will experience plenty of sunshine today as high temperatures rise to around 50°.
TONIGHT AND TUESDAY
An area of low pressure moves in we'll deal with the warm front passage later tonight into Tuesday morning then the cold front moves through late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. In between these passages, the rain showers will be spotty but will become more frequent as the fronts are moving through. While there may be a touch of snow at the onset very late tonight into Tuesday morning, it won't last long or amount to much. Otherwise, skies will remain rather cloudy as temps are once again topping out close to 50°.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
In the wake of Tuesday's cold front, winds will increase out of the northwest ushering in some colder air Wednesday and Thursday. This won't be nearly as cold as it was last Friday, just seasonably cold as temperatures only climb into low 40s on Wednesday and middle 30s on Thursday. The winds will make it feel colder, but again not nearly as cold as it was late last week. There will also be more clouds than sunshine, particularly on Wednesday. A flurry or snow shower may accompany these winds at times, particularly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but the vast majority of the time will be dry.
FRIDAY
As high pressure builds back into the region it will clear out the clouds, allow the winds to die down and give temperatures a slight boost. Under mostly sunny skies on Friday temperatures will return to the upper 30s.