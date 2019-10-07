TODAY: Cloudy, mild and moderately humid with showers transitioning to a steadier rain. High: 75
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain during the evening tapering to a couple of showers. Low: 50
TOMORROW: Cloudy during the morning, then intervals of clouds and sun in the afternoon; a bit cooler. High: 68 Low: 49
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Sunday lacked sunshine, but provided some much needed rain to parts of the area as a few showers, some rather heavy, made their way through. Unfortunately, the rainfall from those showers was far from uniform across Eastern Pennsylvania and Western New Jersey as amounts ranged from nothing to around .20".
As a cold front creeps eastward from the west today, look for the isolated showers this morning, which have mainly occurred northwest of the I-95 Corridor, to become steadier and at times heavier as the line of rain shifts east. The rain will continue into this evening, but will taper back to showers later tonight before eventually coming to an end around daybreak on Tuesday. This round of rain will give us more consistent amounts across the region with a general .50" to 1.0" of rain falling for most. However, locally higher totals are possible from the Lehigh Valley and Berks County on north and west.
When it's not raining, expected a mild and moderately humid Monday with overcast skies. Temperatures this afternoon will reach into the middle and possibly upper 70s with the fairly strong southwesterly flow in advance of the aforementioned cold front providing that warmth.
The cold front will clear the area to the east early Tuesday allowing us to briefly dry out. However, the frontal boundary will then stall out just off the Jersey Shore and act as a corridor of an area of low pressure to ride north along. So after seeing drier conditions and some sunshine return Tuesday afternoon, the clouds will build back in from the east Tuesday night and showers will follow shortly thereafter. With very little movement of this offshore low we can expected rather cloudy skies with a few showers both Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance for those showers will increase the farther east you are, so Jersey Shore stands the best chance. By Friday it appears as if that low will finally make some progress to the east allowing some dry weather and sunshine to make an appearance.
As for the temperatures, you won't notice much fluctuation this week after today when it comes to daytime highs and overnight lows regardless of the other conditions outside. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s, while lows will range from around 50° to the middle 40s.
Enjoy the rest of your Monday!