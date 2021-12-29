There will be no big shots of cold or big storm to worry about before 2021 wraps up later this week, which likely bodes well for any plans you may have leading up to the ball (or peep) drop Friday night.
That's not to say that we'll stay entirely dry, as a few disturbances bring a few rounds of primarily wet weather to much of our area.
We'll see one round of rain wrap up Wednesday morning, and another arrive later Wednesday night into Thursday. Any rain should be light and scattered, not steady and soaking.
Despite the lack of sun the next few days, it's a fairly mild pattern for late December as highs through New Year's Day will largely run from 45 to 50 degrees each of the next few afternoons, a good 5 to 10 degrees warmer than our average late December high of 40 degrees.
While 2021 will end on a dry note Friday into Friday night, the new year likely starts wet on Saturday with another round of steadier rain.
Come early next week, it may finally feel like winter as some cold air returns on some gusty and blustery winds by Monday.
TODAY
Last night's wet weather will linger into the morning hours on Wednesday, with some light rain or drizzle making for a damp start to the day. While we should see a drying trend develop and any drops or drizzle shut off by midday, the clouds are probably ours to keep throughout what should be a mostly cloudy day but with a drier afternoon. Despite the lack of sun, it's fairly mild by late December standards, with highs in the mid 40s.
TONIGHT
We'll keep the mostly cloudy theme going overnight, with another wave of low pressure rippling by to our south through Thursday. That means more showers are possible later tonight, more likely the farther south you travel closer to our latest low pressure. Lows will be around 40 degrees, so it's all rain and wet roads with no winter weather concerns.
THURSDAY
The penultimate day of 2021 will be another mostly cloudy one and feature a continued chance of some showers or drizzle, but no soaker or washout is expected as any rain should remain on the lighter side. Highs will inch up a few more degrees despite the abundant clouds, with highs in the upper 40s by afternoon. Drier weather returns Thursday night and Friday.
FRIDAY AND NEW YEAR'S EVE
We're saving the best for last this week and this year, as the final day of 2021 looks to be even milder and also a bit brighter than any other day this week. Look for a mix of some sunshine to go along with the clouds on Friday, with highs around or a bit above 50 degrees to wrap up the year. First night temperatures for New Year's Eve will slowly fall through the 40s, which is rather toasty considering our average New Year's Eve temperature should easily fall below freezing by the ball drop time and end up the in the 20s. We're dry through the ball drop New Year's Eve, but expect some steadier rain to arrive after midnight and towards sunrise Saturday.
NEW YEAR'S DAY
We'll ring in 2022 with what looks to be an unsettled weekend, as a juicier storm brings what could be some steadier rain our way on Saturday, albeit with mild highs that may soar well into the 50s and maybe even close to 60 degrees for some. Showers may linger into Sunday, but colder and windier air will soon follow for early next week as it may finally feel like winter.
