It's a mild close to the weekend as Sunday featured above normal high temperatures again anywhere from the mid 40s to low 50s despite all the cloud cover and even some showers during the afternoon. That’s what a southwesterly breeze in advance of a frontal boundary can do for you. A few showers will remain early on this evening as a wave of low pressure tracks northward along the aforementioned front. We’ll remain on the mild side of the boundary then Monday as high temperatures climb towards 50 degrees once more, but a few late-day showers will also be possible as our front finally starts to make some headway moving across the region. We’ll then get behind the front for the rest of the week as temperatures trend colder, and there may be one or two disturbances riding along the front lying to our south. It continues to appear much of any rain or snow stays to our south for much of the week, but the activity won’t be that far away, and one slight shift to the north could make for at least a slight chance of something, probably late Tuesday and maybe again late Wednesday night into Thursday. But at this time we’re going to lean dry for much of the rest of the week, and an arctic cold front blasting through on Friday will bring some of the coldest air we’ve experienced since Christmas which goes into the start of the first weekend of February.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A shower or two in spots may remain early on tonight, mainly across far eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey; otherwise, much of the night will just be mostly cloudy. It won’t be too terribly cold with all the clouds around as overnight lows only drop into the upper 30s.
MONDAY
The new week gets off to a mild start as a front we’ve been watching to our north and west remains in that position initially. A west or southwesterly wind flow in advance of this front will once again ensure afternoon high temperatures climb to above normal levels, around 50 degrees, even though we once again expect clouds to dominate over sunshine. We’ll probably have a few more breaks of sun Monday compared to Sunday, but we’ll also watch another weak disturbance sliding along the stalled front that might spark a few showers late in the day into the early nighttime hours. Some spots north of Interstate 80 could see a little snow mix in with those showers Monday evening.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
The front that we had been watching stalled to our north and west will finally push to our south on Tuesday. Another disturbance looks to slide along the front, however this time it appears any precipitation that occurs will remain to our south over the lower Mid-Atlantic. We expect a partly sunny day Tuesday, and now, some seasonably colder air starts to settle in dropping our high temperatures back into the mid and upper 30s with a bit of a northwest breeze adding a little extra chill to the air. Wednesday sees high pressure move overhead, so this should lead to a dry and fairly sunny day with less of a breeze, but seasonably chilly high temperatures in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND
Guidance continues to suggest any precipitation on Thursday will remain to our south over the lower Mid-Atlantic along that stalled front so we are starting to feel more confident the day is dry. Mid and high clouds well to the north of the front may lead to a somewhat cloudy day, but a brief return to a west-southwesterly wind flow should aid in a slight spike in high temperatures getting back to around 40 degrees. A secondary shot of cold air though comes blasting in on Friday as an arctic cold front moves through. The front looks like it will be a mainly dry passage, but the winds will sure pick up Friday, and high temperatures will fall to just below freezing. And all indications are it gets significantly colder for next Friday night into Saturday as lows Friday night drop into the single digits and afternoon highs only get to around 20 degrees Saturday. With cold high pressure building in though for Saturday, that should at least lighten the winds and lead to plenty of sunshine.
