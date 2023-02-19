After one brief seasonably cool day Saturday, the mild temperatures may a comeback Sunday as afternoon highs returned to the low and mid 50s for many. The day featured intervals of clouds and sun, and while we started the morning seasonably cold in the 20s, things warmed up pretty good in the afternoon courtesy of a southerly breeze that gusted around 20 miles-per-hour. The week ahead continues to look somewhat unsettled with several chances for mainly rain courtesy of the jet stream running very close to our region and multiple disturbances riding along it. We'll begin the week mild with highs in the 50s, but Wednesday now appears to be much cooler with highs only in the 40s, and maybe not even getting out of the 30s in spots. Thursday is a bit of a challenge depending on just how far north a warm front can push through our region. If the boundary is able to work north of most of the area, our temperatures could really take off. On the other hand, if the front gets hung up to our south and west, temperatures could remain chilly similar to Wednesday. No matter what happens Thursday, a blast of seasonably colder air does look to follow for Friday and especially Saturday, and depending on how a storm system evolves to our south and west, there may be a chance for at least a little snow Saturday, mixing with and changing to rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Of course we've seen this plenty of times before over the course of this winter where forecast guidance shows accumulating snow and chillier air in the far extended only to come around to a milder and wetter solution as we get closer. So there's plenty of time to watch this part of the forecast and changes are a good bet in the coming days. Stay tuned!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Clouds should gradually fade away this evening making for mainly clear skies for a while tonight. That will eventually be followed by thickening and increasing clouds getting into the wee hours of Monday morning as winds run on the light side. Overnight low temperatures shouldn't be as cold as last night, likely only dropping into the mid 30s…maybe a few spots a tad colder at or just below freezing.
PRESDIENTS' DAY (MONDAY)
Clouds are expected to dominate over sunshine on Monday, President's Day, thanks to a weak cold front dropping into the region from the north and west. This time we do have to allow for the slight chance of a light shower or two primarily during the afternoon Monday, but it's a good bet many will remain dry. And despite the clouds and perhaps a few rain drops, Monday's afternoon highs are still expected to reach mild levels in the mid 50s thanks to a westerly downsloping wind.
TUESDAY
The rest of the week's forecast continues to look a little muddled, with warm air still lingering to our south and increasingly chilly air trying to inch closer from our north. We'll likely see a back and forth of sorts with temperatures as a couple days will feature well above normal high temperatures, and a couple other days will run closer to normal if not below normal. A frontal boundary will be stalled out across the region, and multiple weak disturbances will slide through the region along the boundary on a daily basis keeping skies somewhat cloudy along with the chance for some mainly rain showers. Tuesday's shower chances likely come in the morning through midday timeframe before we see a little clearing later Tuesday afternoon. It's possible Tuesday morning, the air will be just cold enough for a few snow flakes to fly across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, but little or no accumulation is expected with much of the region only seeing raindrops. Afternoon high temperatures are still expected to reach the mid 50s Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday's forecast has changed significantly as of late as it now appears our stalled front will be a bit further south allowing high pressure over eastern Canada to supply us with a more north to northeasterly wind flow and hence chillier air. Clouds should continue to dominate over any sunshine, and as a warm front lifts northeastward through the Midwest closer to our region, it will start to send moisture our way later in the day Wednesday. Some rain showers will be possible later in the afternoon and certainly into the nighttime, but depending on how chilly temperatures get, it's possible parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey could see a little freezing rain. This is all sort of a new development/trend with the model guidance as of late, so stay tuned for updated to this part of the forecast at the beginning of the week. Bottom line is, Wednesday's highs are now only expected to reach the mid 40s, and we may even have to drop the numbers below that in due time.
THURSDAY
Thursday's forecast remains challenging as the aforementioned warm front will try to push northeastward through the area as the day progresses. We think the day starts with plenty of clouds along with the opportunity for a shower or two hanging over from Wednesday night. But then the big question will be just how far north and east will the warm front advance as the day wears on. There will be a sharp difference in temperatures between each side of the boundary and it’s possible some parts of our area remain on the chillier side of the front socked in with clouds and highs not getting out of the 40s. Meanwhile, some folks may end up on the warmer side of the front and end up seeing some sun breaking out during the afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 60s (and no joke maybe even approaching 70!). It will all depend on just how much progress that warm front can make across our area Thursday but it’s still too early to make a confident call on that.
FRIDAY
A cold front will eventually come blasting through overnight Thursday into Friday morning and this will allow some chillier air to return to the region just in time for the weekend. Friday looks to be dry with more in the way of sunshine returning, but afternoon high temperatures are expected to drop back closer to normal in the mid 40s and northwesterly winds will turn quite gusty as well adding an extra chill to the air. It looks like temperatures will get even colder for the start of the weekend, and if a storm system developing from our south and west is able to take the right track, it's possible we could have the opportunity to see a little snow later Saturday, eventually mixing with and changing to some rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. We've seen these solutions on the forecast model guidance though plenty of times before only to change to a warmer and wetter solution once we get closer. So I wouldn't put too much stock in our region receiving any wintry weather next weekend at the moment, but we won't completely write it off at the same time. Changes are likely to this part of the forecast, so just stay tuned in the coming days!
TRACK THE WEATHER: