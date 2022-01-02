After a Saturday soaker to start the new year, our Sunday won't be quite as wet. It will be just as cloudy and mild, with highs again in the mid 50s despite the lack of sunshine. We've had these stubborn clouds blanketing our skies for about a week, and Sunday will be another gray day. There will be a little drizzle and fog this morning, and a few scattered rain showers during the day, but overall, it looks more dry than wet. A cold front will sweep any showers and the warmth away by this evening, as much colder air comes in overnight into Monday. It's a cold start to the new week on Monday with below freezing wind chills all day for everyone, and some snow too, but not for all. A southern sliding storm will bring accumulating snow towards the shore, with areas south and east of Interstate 95 most likely to see some snow, and the South Jersey and Delaware coasts getting the most. After a quiet mid-week, there's another chance of snow in the forecast come Thursday night and early Friday.
TODAY
The second half of the weekend won't be as wet as the first, but the clouds will likely linger and another mostly cloudy day is in the cards, seven in a row in case you're counting. It's our last in this string of mild days as well, with one more foray into the mid 50s expected ahead of our cold front. There will be some light fog and drizzle Sunday morning, though not as widespread as the past few mornings. And there will be a few passing showers throughout the day, but not the widespread rain we saw most of Saturday.
TONIGHT
Skies should remain mostly cloudy overnight as gusty northwest winds behind our cold front deliver the main push of the well advertised much colder air. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s, and wind chills will drop as low as the teens. Some light snow is possible late at night towards the Delaware Valley points south and east towards the South Jersey and Delaware beaches.
MONDAY
It will be a much colder day for all, and a rare snowy day for some, as it will finally feel and in some cases look like winter to start the new week. Let's talk temperatures first, as highs are only expected in the low 30s on Monday, more than 20 degrees colder than where we are this weekend. Factor in a brisk northwest breeze, and wind chills will be in the teens and twenties throughout the day. Then we have the snow, as a storm has trended north at the last minute to significantly up snow chances for areas closer to the shore. This will be a South Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland "special", meaning these areas get an accumulating and even plowable snow, while areas farther north and west get nothing, except maybe some flurries. There will be a sharp cutoff to the snow, likely somewhere around the Interstate 95 corridor, thanks to lots of dry air to our north. So the Poconos may see some sun throughout the day, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County maybe some flurries, some lighter snows towards the Delaware Valley, and then some steadier snows closer to the shore. Everyone is cold on Monday, but not everyone will see snow.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Thankfully, Monday's brutal shot of cold will be short lived, so the chill eases through the middle of next week. We'll also finally see a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, the first since last Sunday, some 9 days ago. Winds will be lighter but it will still be seasonably chilly, with highs in the upper 30s. The cold eases further on Wednesday as highs reach the mid 40s for a day, but we'll likely see the mostly cloudy skies return. Thursday will be another dry and pleasant day to wrap up a quiet mid-week, with highs around 40 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds expected.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
More cold and breezy weather is due in later this week, and we'll watch another fast moving storm that could deliver some snow to the area Thursday night and Friday morning. Snow chances will be tied to the track that this storm will take, how fast it is moving, and how organized it can get as it races through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast later this week. While a major storm is not likely, some accumulating snow is possible if the pieces come together just right.
