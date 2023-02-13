Sunday was cloudy but it was also a dry day for many with afternoon high temperatures still managing to reach above normal levels in the mid to upper 40s.
The coastal low pressure continues to move east away from the area today.
Now we're looking at an unseasonably mild pattern with widespread 50s for most of the new week, and even another run at 60s on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next cold front.
It does look to turn sharply colder, though more seasonable, behind that front by the start of Presidents' Day weekend, but as has been the case all winter long, the cold blast will be very brief and temperatures will likely quickly warm back up to mild levels again for some time.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
The coastal low continues to push off to the east and a milder weather pattern moves back in to the region as it replaces our weekend 40s with highs back in the unseasonably mild 50s.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs back in the mid 50s.
A weak cold front will track through Monday night, and while we can’t entirely rule out a brief flurry or snow shower with the frontal passage north of Interstate 80, much of the region should remain dry.
The front will however bring some gusty winds overnight Monday and low temperatures will drop to around 32 degrees with wind chills well down into the 20s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We’ll start Tuesday morning a little on the chilly side courtesy of that cold front that tracked through Monday night, but the colder air quickly gets replaced by milder air building in throughout the day as high pressure moves overhead bringing mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday’s highs, while a little cooler compared to Monday, should still manage to top out in the lower 50s.
And it only gets warmer from there as Wednesday as highs creep back into the middle 60s courtesy of a southwesterly breeze. Wednesday may start a bit on the cloudy side, and it’s not even out of the question an isolated shower pops up as a warm front lifts through, but expect skies to turn out mostly sunny by the afternoon.
THURSDAY INTO PRESIDENTS’ DAY WEEKEND
A more organized storm system and stronger cold front heads our way later in the week, sometime later Thursday into early Friday.
Out ahead of that system, a surge of mild air should stream up the Eastern Seaboard and that will likely keep our high temperatures at or just above 60 degrees for Thursday despite it being a rather cloudy day with a bit of rain.
Thursday probably starts dry, but the second half of the day likely features a little uptick in the chance for some showers. The best chance of a period of showers, rain, or a downpour or two looks to be Thursday night into early Friday morning as the aforementioned cold front crosses the region.
Behind our front, it dries out but we'll also see a shot of cold air to kick off Presidents' Day weekend.
Friday probably sees highs well into the 50s, if not still at 60 degrees, but this probably occurs first thing in the morning before temperatures start falling back into the 40s as the day wears on. Clouds should break for a little sun later in the day Friday as we dry things out, but northwesterly winds will also turn quite gusty driving in the return to a seasonably colder air mass.
Given the pattern this winter though, the cold will be brief, and will only last one day on Saturday with highs around 40 degrees.
Then just like that we’ll flip right back to a mild pattern on Sunday with highs returning to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, and then likely warmer into the 50s for Presidents’ Day and beyond. The weekend at this point looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
