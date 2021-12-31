Friday was yet another gray and gloomy day in what has been a string of them to wrap up the year. Yet despite the lack of sun, it was a pretty mild day nonetheless, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, even with all the clouds. While there should be dry times for the ball/peep drop tonight, unfortunately it does look like with all the low-level moisture still around, we can't entirely rule out some drizzle, in addition to areas of dense fog. For Saturday, as we ring in 2022, periods of rain develop and lead to a wet start to the new year, with a half inch to an inch of rain likely Saturday into Saturday night. A cold front will sweep through Sunday, as morning showers give way to a drier but windier and much colder afternoon and night. It will feel like winter on Monday, as the sun finally returns but the warmth does not, with Monday's highs only around freezing and a brisk breeze making it feel colder still. Temperatures will quickly moderate however to above normal levels with dry weather and some sunshine moving through the middle of the week ahead.
DETAILED FORECAST
NEW YEAR'S EVE NIGHT
Mild is the main themes for New Year's Eve celebrations tonight, with lots of clouds and some patchy fog greeting you on your way out to ring in the new year. While there may also be some drizzle, any steadier rain should hold off until well after midnight. Lows will be relatively balmy for a late December/early January night, when we should be well down in the 20s. Instead, we'll be treated to mid to upper 40s overnight, even milder than we should be during a typical day this time of year!
NEW YEAR'S DAY AND SUNDAY
We'll ring in 2022 with what looks to be an unsettled weekend, as a juicier storm brings what likely will be some steadier rain our way on Saturday, especially during the PM hours (maybe even a rumble or two of thunder) albeit with warm highs that are expected to reach the mid and upper 50s. Showers may linger into Sunday (again maybe a rumble or two of thunder) as a cold front crosses the region later in the afternoon. We’ll likely still hang on to that warm air from Saturday, as highs are still expected to reach the upper 50s, and perhaps even a few spots getting into the 60s. In some cases, these numbers may approach record highs. By Sunday night, colder air comes blasting in full force behind our cold front. We can expect quite the difference in our weather as low temperatures are expected to plummet into the more seasonable mid 20s with gusty winds making for wind chills down into the teens.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
High pressure will slowly build in from our west on Monday while a cold front and low pressure system will continue their journey eastward out to sea. The squeeze play between the departing storm system and our high pressure to the west will ensure our winds remain gusty on Monday. The northwesterly flow and dip in the jet stream will also ensure our weather finally feels like winter Monday, and it may in fact turn out to be the coldest day of the season so far. While skies are expected to turn out rather sunny, high temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, and with winds gusting up to 30 miles-per-hour, you can bet those wind chills will be well down into the 20s, and even some teens, even during the afternoon. We can expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday with much lighter winds as high pressure builds overhead. High temperatures should also climb back to more seasonable levels around 40 degrees, so the day certainly won’t feel as harsh as Monday does. On Wednesday, high pressure will move offshore leading to a southwesterly wind. We'll remain dry, and that southwesterly flow will aid in milder afternoon highs back in the mid to upper 40s. Some high clouds are expected to increase, but the day should be no worse than partly sunny.
TRACK THE WEATHER: