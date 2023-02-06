After a cold blast Friday and Saturday, Sunday turned out much milder as highs hit the middle and upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
Mild air is what we’ll be talking about for the week ahead. Highs will remain in the middle 40s for the start of the week before things get even warmer for the middle and latter portion of the week with 50s for highs most likely.
And it also seems likely there will be no big storms, no additional arctic outbreaks, and no snow in the forecast through the end of the week.
The best chance of rain likely arrives Thursday, but with highs expected to be in the low to mid 50s, it will be all rain.
Temperatures cool closer to seasonable levels by next weekend with highs mainly around or just above 40 degrees and nights in the 20s. Models are hinting at an area of low pressure to move over or just south of our region. As of now a chilly rain seems likely but wintry precipitation is not out of the question to mix in. Depending on timing and track, we'll watch it, but changes are certainly a good bet in the days ahead.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine today along with dry conditions. Winds out of the north and northwest may be a little gusty at times around 20 miles-per-hour, but overall, Monday afternoon should be relatively pleasant. High temperatures should reach the mid 40s.
TUESDAY
Tuesday looks a little cloudier, although we should still see at least a little sunshine as another weak cold front approaches the area from the west.
There will be some showers along this front, but much of the activity is expected to fizzle out by the time the boundary reaches our area. We won’t entirely rule out at least an isolated shower late in the day and in the evening, but that would likely be for areas well north and west of the Lehigh Valley if it does even occur.
High temperatures Tuesday should once again reach the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure makes a brief return Wednesday with a dry day anticipated under partly sunny skies. And to top it all off, temperatures will continue to warm as afternoon highs are expected to reach the low 50s.
THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
The pattern looks unsettled late in the week and into Super Bowl weekend, with one or two systems providing us with our next chance of rain.
The first is on Thursday, with a good chance of periods of mostly light rain throughout much of the day, and plain rain too given high temperatures should be in the low to mid 50s.
There may be a lull on Friday as high temperatures remain mild in the low to mid 50s, then a second system may provide us with another chance of mainly rain next Saturday, although the rain/snow line could theoretically be a little closer to the area as some seasonably colder air settles back in (highs dropping back closer to 40 degrees…no arctic cold blasts though).
TRACK THE WEATHER: