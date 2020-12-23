TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy; a touch of drizzle or a shower late along with low clouds and fog. Low: 33
THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Some morning fog and drizzle; becoming breezy and quite mild with periods of rain, mainly in the afternoon. High: 55
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain, heavy at times, along with strong gusty winds; rain and snow melt may lead to flooding. Low: 48
Thanks to high pressure building overhead Wednesday and eventually moving offshore, the region was treated to some pretty calm weather for any last minute holiday shopping sprees. Ample sunshine initially gave way to some increasing high clouds as the day wore on, but highs still managed to reach the low 40s. Breezes were also lighter compared to Tuesday. You could say Wednesday was the calm before the storm considering what is coming for Christmas Eve, however this go around, we won’t be prepping for heavy snow. We’ll be prepping for heavy rain and the possibility of flooding on Christmas Eve as a strong cold front approaches from our west later in the day into the nighttime. Out ahead of the front, we turn quite mild as highs surge past 50 degrees for the first time since Sunday, December 13th. But the warmth comes with a price, as a steadier rain, even heavy at times, arrives later Thursday afternoon and for Christmas Eve itself overnight, accompanied by gusty winds as well. Flooding will be a possibility given rapid snowmelt combined with heavy rain. We’ll dry out hopefully just in time for Christmas Day, but it will be windy and colder with temperatures dropping back into the 30s as the day progresses, along with perhaps a few mood-setting flurries in spots. The colder air and breezes will last into the weekend, but high pressure also looks to return leading to dry and sunny weather. By Monday, we’re right back to slightly above normal temperatures in the 40s as an area of low pressure approaches from our west bringing a chance for some rain and snow showers.
TONIGHT
The region will be sandwiched in between high pressure offshore and the aforementioned approaching cold front over the Midwest. The position of the two features will help change our wind direction to a more southerly flow which will start to usher in the mild and moisture laden air expected later on Christmas Eve. In the meantime, we expect skies to gradually turn mostly cloudy tonight, and lows will probably occur early on. Those numbers should drop to around freezing initially, but as the night wears on and we get into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, look for the numbers to slowly climb into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind speeds should also start to increase a bit towards dawn on Thursday, and a spotty shower, a bit of drizzle, and even some fog can also not entirely be ruled out late.
THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE)
As a cold front approaches, expect a warm Christmas Eve Day on Thursday with highs above 50 degrees, thanks to an increasingly gusty southerly breeze that may gust up to 40mph by Christmas Eve night. We can expect the morning to start with a little fog along with some areas of drizzle, but increasingly wet weather will arrive later in the day as some periods of rain develop, and there could even be a rare Christmas Eve thunderstorm or gusty downpour come through with the front overnight. It certainly looks warm and wet as Santa swoops in here late Thursday. We will need to keep an eye on the potential for some flooding given the heavy rain and mild temperatures rapidly melting our snowpack. At this time, rainfall totals from the storm system look to average between 1 and 2 inches area-wide, but a few spots could see as much as 3 inches, especially across the higher elevations of the. Currently, a Flood Watch is in effect from the National Weather Service from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning most of the area from the Interstate 95 corridor and points north and west. Urban and poor drainage flooding will be the biggest concern given clogged storm drains from snow. There is also a slight risk for flooding of smaller creeks and streams. If you live in a flood prone area, now is the time to have a plan of action ready to go just in case flooding occurs. Not only are we watching for heavy rain, potential flooding, strong gusty winds, and maybe even a rumble of thunder, it’s also possible at the very end of this storm system, we see rain changeover to a brief period of snow as much colder air comes blasting in on the backside of our cold front. This snow likely wouldn’t amount to more than a coating from the looks of things at this time however.
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)
Our front will likely be off the coast come Christmas, and the wind will shift around from the west but will still blow quite briskly. Expect clouds to give way to some sunshine, but also a breezy and much colder day as temperatures start out mild first thing in the morning, probably in the upper 40s, but drop back through the 30s by the afternoon. There could be a few flurries or a snow shower, but it’s likely the warmth before Christmas will wash away most if not all of our current snow cover. We will need to have at least one inch of snow on the ground at sunrise on Christmas morning for it to be deemed a white Christmas.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
High pressure will return for the weekend leading to a return of mostly sunny skies and slightly lighter winds. The air mass in place however will remain rather cold, certainly Saturday, and there should still be enough of a breeze Saturday as well to add a little extra chill to the air. Look for Saturday’s highs to only climb to around 30 degrees. On Sunday, those winds should really ease up, and afternoon highs will climb back closer to seasonable levels in the upper 30s.
MONDAY
High pressure from the weekend will move offshore for Monday while an area of low pressure tracks through the St. Lawrence River Valley dragging a cold front in our direction. Ahead of this front, our winds turn southerly again, although this time, the air mass isn’t expected to get anywhere near as mild as Christmas Eve. Rather, we expect highs to get back into at least the low 40s. The approaching front and low pressure system will also bring considerable amounts of clouds with a chance for a rain or snow shower. At this point, this storm system looks rather weak and little or no accumulation is expected.
