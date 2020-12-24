TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times, along with strong gusty winds; some rain will be heavy enough to cause flooding, and winds may cause damage. Low: 54
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Rain ending early; mostly cloudy, blustery and turning colder in the afternoon with a spotty rain or snow shower; highs occur early in the morning. High: 54
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk and much colder with a flurry or snow shower possible. Low: 19
The daytime on our Christmas Eve has gradually gotten wetter as the day progressed as temperatures during the afternoon climbed all the way up well into the 50s. Some of the I-95 corridor and places south and east even made it to 60 degrees. We continue to track heavy rain and the possibility of flooding later this evening into the overnight as a strong cold front approaches from our west and tracks though overnight. Out ahead of the front, a surge of mild air on a southerly wind flow will continue to keep temperatures well into the 50s to close to 60 degrees in some spots overnight while a steadier rain, even heavy at times, also moves through overnight. This heavy rain will also be accompanied by strong gusty winds and it’s not even out of the question we get a rumble or two of thunder. Flooding will be a possibility given rapid snowmelt combined with heavy rain. We’ll dry out for Christmas Day, but it will be breezy and colder with temperatures dropping back into the 30s during the afternoon, along with perhaps a rain and/or snow shower in spots. The colder air and breezes will last into the weekend, but high pressure also looks to return leading to dry and sunny weather. By Monday, we’re right back to slightly above normal temperatures in the 40s as an area of low pressure approaches from our west bringing a chance for some rain and snow showers. Behind that system, a reinforcing shot of cold air will build in for Tuesday dropping highs back to around freezing. High pressure however will also build in for Tuesday leading to a return to dry conditions and sunny skies.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
As a cold front approaches, expect a warm Christmas Eve night with temperatures staying well into the 50s and even approaching 50 degrees in some spots, thanks to an increasingly gusty southerly breeze that may gust up to 50mph overnight. Rain will become heavier as we progress through the evening and nighttime and there could even be a rare Christmas Eve thunderstorm or gusty downpour come through with the front late at night. It certainly looks warm and wet as Santa swoops in here later on. We will need to keep an eye on the potential for some flooding given the heavy rain and mild temperatures rapidly melting our snowpack. At this time, rainfall totals from the storm system look to average between 1 and 2 inches area-wide, but a few spots could see as much as 3 inches, especially across the higher elevations of the Poconos and Schuylkill County. A Flood Watch remains in effect from the National Weather Service until Friday morning for most of the area from the Interstate 95 corridor and points north and west. Urban and poor drainage flooding will be the biggest concern given clogged storm drains from snow. There is also a slight risk for flooding of smaller creeks and streams. If you live in a flood prone area, now is the time to have a plan of action ready to go just in case flooding occurs. In addition to our flood watch, a Wind Advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service from this evening until early Friday morning for all of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and northern Delaware. Wind gusts up to 50mph, certainly later on tonight, may lead to tree and powerline damage.
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)
Our front will be off the coast come Christmas Day, and the wind will shift around from the west but will still blow quite briskly. Expect clouds to give way to some sunshine, but also a breezy and much colder day as temperatures start out mild first thing in the morning, probably in the low to mid 50s, but drop back into the 30s progressing through the afternoon. A bit of rain will likely start the day, mainly along and east of the Delaware River, but for many, any real steady for heavy rain should be done with by sunrise. Then, as we progress through the day, just a spotty rain or snow shower will be possible as winds stay a bit gusty, perhaps up to 30 mph.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
High pressure will return for the weekend leading to a return of mostly sunny skies and slightly lighter winds. The air mass in place however will remain rather cold, certainly Saturday, and there should still be enough of a breeze Saturday as well to add a little extra chill to the air. Look for Saturday’s highs to only climb to around 30 degrees. On Sunday, those winds should really ease up, and afternoon highs will climb back closer to seasonable levels in the upper 30s.
MONDAY
High pressure from the weekend will move offshore for Monday while an area of low pressure tracks through the St. Lawrence River Valley dragging a cold front in our direction. Ahead of this front, our winds turn southerly again, although this time, the air mass isn’t expected to get anywhere near as mild as Christmas Eve. Rather, we expect highs to get back into at least the low 40s. The approaching front and low pressure system will also bring considerable amounts of clouds with a chance for a rain or snow shower. At this point, this storm system looks rather weak and little or no accumulation is expected.
TUESDAY
Canadian high pressure will build in for Tuesday bringing back a fair amount of sunshine and dry weather to the region. The squeeze play between that high and our departing storm system offshore will lead to rather gusty winds, and this northwesterly flow will also aid in driving back in colder air. Look for highs to drop back to around 32 degrees, but it will feel more like it’s well down into the 20s factoring in the breeze.
TRACK THE WEATHER: