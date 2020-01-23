Thursday began like each of the past three days have, on the cold side with lows in the teens. But it was the last very cold night of what has been an almost week-long stretch of seasonably cold temperatures, certainly the longest such stretch we’ve seen so far during an otherwise mild winter. And despite the cold start, temperatures rebounded nicely by afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 40s for most of the area. Skies weren’t as sunny as they were the past few days when the deep cold air was in place, but some milky sunshine through lots of high clouds was still enough to bring some widespread 40-something-degree high temperatures back for most. And now that they’ve returned, expect highs each day through next week to be above 40 degrees and therefore above average, as our late January average high temperature is only in the mid 30s. That means January will end on a mild note, though not quite as mild as some of the 50 and even 60-degree days we saw through the first half of the month. With about one week left in January, it’s also a mostly dry stretch to wrap up the month, with one notable exception. That comes on Saturday, when a soaking rain is expected for most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. While there could be a little freezing rain at the onset and snow at the end in the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley, little to no accumulation is expected and it’s wet and not white for most.
TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY
Extra clouds overnight and a warming air mass will prevent temperatures from dropping into the teens for a fourth straight night. So our Thursday night won’t be as cold with lows in the mid 20s under partly cloudy skies with light and variable winds. Then we’re saving the mildest day for last this week, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine to wrap up the work and school week on Friday. While we won’t get any warmer than Friday going forward, highs will remain above 40 degrees into the weekend, even with some soaking rain on Saturday.
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
Rain will develop late Friday night, likely within a few hours of sunrise Saturday morning, and will become heavy at times during the day on Saturday. Expect a pretty good soaking, with rainfall totals averaging around 1” for most and ranging from 0.75” to 1.50”, dependent on how many heavier downpours any one place sees. To add to the raw and wet nature of our soggy Saturday, easterly breezes will increase to 10 to 20 miles-per-hour as the rain falls through much of the day on Saturday, before tapering off towards late afternoon or early evening. Highs will still be in the low to mid 40s for most, even with a soaking rain, but some colder 30s could persist in the higher elevations towards the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors. It’s only there that a little winter weather could sneak in at the beginning and end of this event, with a little freezing rain possible when the storm begins and a brief changeover to wet snow before the storm ends. In either case, little to no accumulation is expected, and a little snow and ice is only a possibility, not a guarantee. For most, it’s all rain, and a pretty good soaking if that.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Drier weather returns to end the weekend and start next week, but it will be rather brisk with stiff northwest breezes behind our departing storm. However, there’s no real cold air available for those northwest winds to drag down, so highs will remain around 40 to 45 degrees both days, although the winds will add a bit of a chill. Weather-wise, expect clouds and breaks of sunshine each day with just the slight chance of a rain or snow shower, more so on Sunday but the chance lingering in the Poconos through Monday.