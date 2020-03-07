Thanks to a dip in the jet stream hanging around across the region along with a northerly wind flow in the wake of a departing storm system offshore, our weekend started on a chilly note. While Saturday did feature plenty of sunshine, highs only reached seasonable levels in the mid and a few upper 40s, but that felt more like the 30s thanks to winds gusting between 25 and 35 miles-per-hour throughout the day. Those who are fans of spring-like warmth have plenty to rejoice about however over the next several days as a big time warm-up gets set to move in. The end of the weekend will be the start of that warm-up as Sunday looks to be another very sunny day with highs well into the 50s. Temperatures then really take off on Monday, perhaps flirting with 70 degrees in some spots, followed by slightly cooler readings Tuesday, but still in the low 60s, with perhaps a little rain. Temperatures will continue to get a little cooler for the middle and latter part of next week, but should still stay well above normal with highs between 55 and 60 degrees through the period. The weather also looks to remain pretty quiet through that period.
TONIGHT
During the day Saturday, high pressure was centered across the Midwest while Friday's low pressure system continued to move a little further offshore as it deepened and strengthened. The result was a tight pressure gradient across our region that led to the gusty winds. For tonight, high pressure will move closer building by to our south allowing that pressure gradient to really ease up. This will result in winds becoming much lighter under mostly clear skies. With very dry air in place, it should be a good helper to drop low temperatures into the seasonable mid 20s. Don't forget before you go to bed tonight to set your clock ahead one hour as Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2am Sunday. We will be losing an hour of sleep, but on a positive note, those sunsets will be occurring much later, after 7pm in the evening. Also, don't forget to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be another mostly sunny day and it will also be a transitional day as the morning starts rather chilly, but turns into a much milder afternoon. Thanks to high pressure sitting right along the North Carolina coast, the clockwise flow of air around it will bring us a southwesterly wind flow which will help bump afternoon high temperatures all the way up into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
MONDAY
Just like that, after springing forward the day before, temperatures will take off into the upper 60s on Monday. In fact, with the lack of vegetation and continued southwesterly flow on the backside of a high pressure system moving offshore, a few 70-degree readings aren't entirely out of the realms of possibilities Monday. Sunshine dominates for much of the day before some high clouds roll in late. Clouds will lower and thicken overnight as a cold front moves a little closer from the Midwest.
TUESDAY
More warm temperatures are expected Tuesday, but just a little cooler compared to Monday, thanks to mostly cloudy skies and a few showers accompanied by that cold front from the Midwest that will be moving across the region throughout the day. Highs should still be able to manage the low 60s, but it will be a little breezy as our cold front approaches. Rainfall totals with this system should be very light, likely only amounting to a few hundredths of an inch across the region.
MIDDLE AND END OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure will return for Wednesday leading to dry conditions and some decent sunshine. While there’s no truly cold air behind Tuesday's cold front, highs will ease back into the mid and upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll simply trade warm for mild as the adjective to describe our mid and late week temperatures. A weak disturbance may track through Wednesday night possibly bringing a few rain and snow showers, and another weak disturbance may track through Friday bringing a spotty shower, but other than that the remainder of the week looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs do get a touch warmer for Friday topping out around 60 degrees.