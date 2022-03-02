March got off to the promised milder start on Tuesday, despite a good deal of clouds throughout the day. With sunnier prospects on Wednesday, we should be even milder, with 50-degree highs more widespread on our hump day. While another weak disturbance may touch off a passing rain shower or two overnight, the drier weather returns to wrap up the week with a pair of partly sunny but colder days for Thursday and Friday. Highs will slide back closer to 40 degrees each day, with a brisk breeze on Thursday adding a chill. The warmth returns over the weekend, especially by Sunday and Monday when highs may surge past 60 degrees. However, that warmth will come with a price, and that's more clouds and at least the chance of a few showers, although no washouts or soakers are currently expected.
TODAY
We'll start our Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, which will be followed by some increasing clouds later in the day ahead of another fast moving and weak disturbance. It will be a comfortably mild day with highs around 50 degrees, and a dry and pleasant one as any rain showers hold off until the overnight hours tonight.
TONIGHT
As a clipper quickly clips by to our north overnight, mostly cloudy skies will result and there will be a few passing rain showers, perhaps mixed with some wet snowflakes in the Poconos with lows mostly in the mid 30s. A few hundredths of an inch of rain are expected, certainly not enough to cause any issues overnight.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Behind our midweek clippers, it's a little colder to wrap up the week, but not excessively so. Expect dry weather for Thursday and Friday with no worse than partly sunny skies. Temperatures slide back into the chillier category, with highs around 40° on Thursday with a brisk breeze adding a chill, then less wind but also only upper 30s for highs on Friday.
SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY
Some warmth will arrive over the weekend, but it may be slow to become established as a warm front is slow to come north on Saturday. Out ahead of it, it's mostly cloudy to start the weekend with a shower or two possible Saturday, but just some scattered showers and not a steadier rain. Once that front lifts north, which should happen Sunday into Monday, we'll reap the benefits of the warm sector as highs climb to near or even past 60 degrees late in the weekend and early next week. There will still be a good deal of clouds around, a brisk but warm southwest breeze, and the chance of a few showers each day, but it should at least be warm.
