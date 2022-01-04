Tuesday got off to a fairly frigid start as many saw widespread frost with clear skies and low temperatures in the mid and upper teens. For the first time in 9 days, we welcomed back abundant sunshine today, our first mostly sunny day since the Sunday after Christmas! While it was still seasonably chilly with highs only in the low to mid 30s, it at least didn’t feel as harsh as Monday thanks to all the sun and much lighter winds. Our weather remains quiet moving into the middle of the week, and our temperatures will get a little milder, before they eventually drop back off again by the end of the week. There's also another opportunity for some snow later this week, centered on Thursday night and early Friday morning, and perhaps this go around, areas that missed out on Monday’s storm will receive at least a little accumulation. Following the late week snow chance, there's more cold in the forecast through the weekend and early next week, as a wintry pattern has certainly set up for early January after a mild December.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies will start out mainly clear tonight, then eventually turn a bit cloudier in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, as a weak disturbance along the Mid-Atlantic coast drifts northward. A bit of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle may actually develop around sunrise on Wednesday, but the large majority of the overnight should remain dry. It will be a seasonably cold night, although a touch warmer compared to last night, with lows in the low 20s. Winds will be light, so there won't be much of a wind chill either.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
We mentioned a weak disturbance drifting up the Mid-Atlantic coast late Tuesday night, and that feature will linger into Wednesday morning first thing. We’ll need to be on the lookout for areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle which could lead to a light glaze of ice and slippery conditions, certainly on any untreated surfaces, sidewalks, parking lots, and bridges or overpasses. The National Weather Service has placed most of the area east of Interstate 81 under a Winter Weather Advisory from early Wednesday morning to midday Wednesday. By midday or early afternoon, any rain or freezing rain should move away and we’ll just be left with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Afternoon high temperatures should get a little milder reaching the low and mid 40s, the warmest day of the forecast by far over the next week. We'll be back to some sunshine on Thursday, at least to start the day, before clouds increase during the afternoon ahead of our next snow threat. Highs on Thursday will dip back into the upper 30s, seasonably chilly for this time of year.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
More cold and breezy weather is due in later this week, and we'll watch another fast moving storm that could deliver some snow to the area Thursday night and Friday morning. Snow chances will be tied to the track that this storm will take, how fast it is moving, and how organized it can get as it races through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast later this week. While a major storm is not likely, some accumulating snow is possible if the pieces come together just right, generally a light to moderate snowfall for much of the area. While much more of the area seems to stand a good chance to receive accumulating snow this go around, the latest trends with forecast model guidance have been shifting south and east with the storm track, meaning those closer to Interstate 95, and especially south and east of there, may end up with the highest totals again. There’s still some time to watch this however, and we’ve certainly seen fluctuations in storm tracks with the model guidance before. So changes are still certainly possible with regards to who receives the highest snowfall totals, and just how much snow we expect to fall.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Regardless of what happens with the Thursday night into Friday morning potential snowfall, some very cold air is poised to build right back in as we go into the start of the weekend. High pressure will once again build into the region, so we can expect plenty of sunshine. However, high temperatures are only expected to climb to around the freezing mark. Winds will have been gusty later Friday, but we do at least expect them to lighten up during the day Saturday with high pressure overhead. A cold front is expected to track in on Sunday leading to mostly cloudy skies and some occasional rain showers. It’s possible there could be some sleet for freezing rain Sunday morning if the moisture arrives soon enough as low temperatures are expected to be well down into the 20s. Sunday afternoon’s high should climb back above freezing to either side of 40 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: