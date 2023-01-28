Saturday is the brighter weekend day overall with partly sunny skies and slightly milder temperatures, as highs inch up from around 40° today to the mid 40s for both weekend days. While there will be more clouds on Sunday and perhaps a passing rain shower, most of the day is dry, and it looks mild and mainly dry at The Linc for the NFC Championship game as well. Next week will trend colder, especially the second half of the week, and there may be one or two disturbances riding along a boundary lying to our south. Depending on the track, strength, and timing of these disturbances, some rain, snow, or a wintry mix is possible as each pass. Right now, the most likely timing for these would be the middle of the week from Tuesday to Thursday, with a focus on the latter part of that window as of right now. Colder temperatures likely follow through the end of the week and into the first weekend of February.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
The weekend kicks off with a partly sunny and slightly milder Saturday, with a mix of sun and cloud and highs in the mid 40s. Our average high in late January is in the upper 30s, so like we have been practically all month long, we'll be on the warmer side of average throughout the final weekend of the month too.
SUNDAY
Expect plenty of clouds on Sunday as a weak cold front is slow to slide through Sunday into Sunday night. But despite the mostly cloudy skies, it will still be mild with highs back up in the mid 40s, and it will be a "mostly" dry day. However, a rain shower or two is possible in the afternoon, evening, or overnight, but likely just enough to wet the ground if you happen to see a shower. The Eagles game in Philadelphia looks mostly dry, but a passing shower can't be rule out in South Philly Sunday afternoon or evening either. Game time temperatures will be close to 50 degrees, a mild treat for late January.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our front will stall to our south, and we'll trend a little cooler each day to start the week, with highs in the low 40s on Monday, and upper 30s likely by Tuesday. It looks partly to mostly cloudy but also mostly dry during this time frame, with a weak disturbance passing by to our north late Monday, and another to our south later Tuesday. Either may produce a rain or snow shower locally, but most of the time looks dry Monday and Tuesday. Better precip chances arrive later in the week, followed by colder air.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Slowly but steadily colder temperatures will bleed in from the north as the week progresses, with a cold start to February likely late in the week and late week highs in the lower half of the 30s, and perhaps even some 20s before the week is out. The best chance for a wintry mix of snow, ice, and rain may arrive sometime Wednesday or Thursday, as a disturbance rides along the boundary between warm air to our south and increasingly cold air to the north. But where this "overrunning" precip sets up is still unclear, as is how significant it will be and for who. So we'll just have a chance of wintry mix in the forecast sometime Wednesday and Thursday, and wait until it gets closer for the specifics to be sorted out.
