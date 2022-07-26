The heat wave has come to an end as of late Monday with lower dewpoints and temperatures. Some areas between the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore hit the lower and middle 90s for yet another day on Monday. But for most of us, temperatures remained in the middle and upper 80s to around 90 with high humidity, and some showers and thunderstorms scattered throughout the day.
A cold front swept any storms off the coast Monday night taking away the heat and humidity along with it as well, leading to a much more comfortable and cooler day on Tuesday.
Granted, it could be on the cloudier side, especially from the Lehigh Valley on south, where a stray shower or thunderstorm could occur toward Philly.
The humidity comes back later in the week, with near 90° heat for a day or two as well as a renewed chance for some scattered thunderstorms.
Drier and less humid air then follows for the final weekend of July.
TUESDAY
Today will be the most comfortable day we've had in some time, with highs back in the low to mid 80s with noticeably lower humidity levels as well. Our front stalls out just to our south across the Lower Mid-Atlantic, close enough to keep a good deal of clouds around throughout the day.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds for most of us with more clouds south and maybe a shower late towards evening for Southern PA, Delaware, and South Jersey.
WEDNESDAY
The front begins to lift back north on Wednesday, as temperature and humidity levels rise again, but not to the levels of this past weekend. The day will turn gradually more humid late with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will inch up into the mid 80s, with Thursday likely our best (and only) shot at 90 degree heat in the forecast.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday will likely be the hottest and stickiest day left this week, with partly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees, along with high humidity that will make it feel hotter.
There could be a few showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches from the north and west, but it will be another situation where storms are scattered at best and the day is more dry than wet overall.
With a morning cold frontal passage currently expected on Friday, there could be a shower or storm early in the day, but odds are, humidity levels may drop later in the day and rain chances may follow suit, allowing for drier and comfier air to settle in for Friday evening through the start of the upcoming weekend.
Friday's highs will likely be seasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but turning less humid during the day.
SATURDAY
Right now, Saturday looks to be the pick day of the forecast, with partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortably warm highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday looks okay as well, as long as high pressure remains in control of our weather and keeps a front lurking to our south far enough away from causing any trouble.