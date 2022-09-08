Wednesday featured cloudy skies and some remaining showers, but it was much less wet than the previous days. High temperatures struggled in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Thursday will be our transition day to some nicer weather to wrap up the week with at least some sunshine returning, although a shower or two could linger, especially in the northern parts of the area due to instability.
That transition is complete by Friday and Saturday, the pick days of the forecast with plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm highs back up just above 80 degrees. We'll try to sneak in a mostly dry Sunday, although clouds will increase and a few showers may not be too far to our west by later in the day.
Rain chances will gradually increase for Monday and especially Monday night into Tuesday, our next best chance for some steadier showers or some rain to put another dent in our summer-long dry spell.
THURSDAY
As high pressure begins to dominate across the northeast, we will see sunshine mixing with some clouds along with pleasant afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight as overnight lows drop into the upper 50s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
High pressure will finally take full charge of our weather, leading to a pair of mostly sunny and comfortably warm days with low humidity levels. Look for highs in the low 80s, right on par with our average highs for this time of year.
Nights will be partly to mostly clear and comfy and around 55-60 degrees. Enjoy the nice weather heading into the weekend!
SUNDAY
Our high pressure tries to hang on Sunday, with at least a partly sunny day expected, but clouds will likely increase as the day progresses, and a shower or two can't be ruled out later in the day, mainly west of the Lehigh Valley.
Otherwise, it's a mainly dry day, with highs still seasonable and close to 80 degrees.
Rain chances will increase for everyone after the weekend through early next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
For the second straight week, it's Monday and Tuesday that will provide our highest rain chances. While early next week doesn't currently look as wet as this past Monday and Tuesday were for us, it still looks to deliver our best chance for some steadier showers or perhaps some pockets of rain, as a slow moving cold front slides in our direction.
It will be a bit more humid, and also a bit cooler with the clouds and higher rain chances, as highs slide back into the upper 70s to start next week.
Tuesday looks to be the wettest day, at least as of right now.