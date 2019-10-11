TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 46
SATURDAY: Some sun giving way to clouds; a late-day shower possible. High: 68
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy; an evening shower possible. Low: 44
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
While Friday was a dry day across the region, there was certainly quite the difference in sky cover and temperatures depending upon where you were at. We have been tracking a broad stubborn area of low pressure well offshore from the Mid-Atlantic coast the last couple days which has been moving very slowly and erratically. This low has actually now been deemed a sub-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center with the name Melissa (a storm with some tropical characteristics and some non-tropical characteristics). The result yesterday allowed clouds to really thin out and lead to a return of ample sunshine in many spots along with high temperatures soaring into the low and mid-70s. For Friday however, while many locations started mostly clear, as the day progressed, we saw clouds thicken and increase from east to west, especially during the afternoon. There was a sharp cutoff to the clouds however leaving basically half of our area continuing to see ample sunshine while the other half saw plenty of clouds. Those areas near and east of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike saw the most cloud cover while those west stayed very sunny. It was also no surprise that those areas to the west with all the sunshine saw the warmest high temperatures reaching the low 70s while those to the east with more clouds were the cooler spots with highs only reaching the mid and upper 60s. Thanks to a somewhat tight pressure gradient as well between an area of high pressure well to our north, and Melissa offshore, we saw a north to northeast breeze a little gusty at times today sometimes reaching 20 to 25 miles-per-hour.
Melissa should move a little further away off the coast tonight to allow those locations with the rather cloudy skies to see some clearing. These cloudier areas should eventually turn partly cloudy while those areas further west where there was a lot more sunshine Friday stay mainly clear. It will be a dry night as well with breezes lightening up and overnight low temperatures dropping into the seasonable mid 40s.
Saturday should start rather sunny, but look for clouds to be on the increase throughout the day as a cold front moves in from our west. Much of the rainfall associated with this front is expected to fall apart as it approaches our area, so while most should stay dry Saturday, we still can’t entirely rule out a late-day or evening shower. High temperatures should be rather pleasant Saturday afternoon reaching the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
The cold front that moves through late in the day Saturday will move off the coast for Sunday, however the front will slow down allowing an area of low pressure to form along the boundary well to our south and ride northeastward. While Sunday should start with some sunshine, we can expect clouds to be on the increase as the day progresses as the low pressure system to our south moves further north. High temperatures Sunday are expected to be a tad cooler, but still close to seasonable for this time of the year, in the mid 60s. Much of Sunday should stay dry, but later at night into the wee hours of Monday morning, as the aforementioned low pressure system approaches our latitude, we can expect some rain to work into parts of the area, mainly from near and east of Interstate 95. By sunrise Monday, this rain is expected to exit the region as the aforementioned area of low pressure moves away out to sea.
Columbus Day Monday will feature a good amount of sunshine with pleasant conditions. Temperatures will top out around 70 degrees. Tuesday also looks good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. The next real weather maker looks to be Wednesday when a more potent cold front and upper-level trough are expected to track through. The result will be a rather cloudy Wednesday with rain at times, and cooler high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Behind this system, skies are expected to clear for Thursday, but a gusty northwest wind is expected to usher in a rather cool air mass with high temperatures only expected to reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
Have a great and safe night and upcoming weekend!