Air quality continues to improve across the region. You may notice some haze Saturday but throughout the weekend air quality will continue to improve. Overall, it'll be a mostly dry weekend with the outside chance of a stray shower. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs climbing back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Saturday, then upper 80s Sunday. We are still on track to finally get a widespread rain Monday - the best chance for wet weather area-wide in over a month. Rainfall totals may average around an inch or so which will certainly help the increasing drought conditions. Steadiest and heaviest rain looks most likely Monday afternoon and early Monday evening. For the rest of the upcoming week, temperatures will hold steady with highs near 80 degrees and nights in the 50s. There will be another shot at a few showers again midweek but besides that its mostly dry.
DETAILED FORECAST
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend looks rather sunny, warmer, dry, and pleasant, with perhaps some lingering mostly high altitude haze/smoke on Saturday, then a wind shift from the southwest Sunday (and rain Monday) should hopefully scour out anything that remains altogether. Look for plenty of sunshine to start Saturday with a few clouds mixing in as the day wears on and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A very isolated shower may pop up across the Poconos or far northern New Jersey Saturday afternoon, but the overwhelming majority of the region should remain dry. Sunday should feature a tad more cloud cover, but no worse than partly sunny skies, with even warmer afternoon high temperatures all the way back to the upper 80s, but still relatively low humidity. Clouds will increase later Sunday night.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
A slow moving low pressure system and cold front likely brings our first chance of some widespread rain in quite some time, since late April, likely developing Monday morning into Monday evening. While it’s still a little early to be overly confident on expected rainfall totals, a widespread half inch to one inch of rain is certainly possible, likely closer to a half inch but hopefully more in spots, and is a start at denting a 3 to 5 inch rainfall deficit through much of the area since the first day of May. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday with the developing rain.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Monday's rain departs, likely leading to a drier day on Tuesday, then an upper level low that hangs behind possibly brings a few more scattered showers on Wednesday. Overall, the two days are mostly dry with near or slightly below average temperatures, with highs mostly in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. No big bouts of heat and humidity are in the cards through the next week or more.
