TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a sprinkle in spots to the north. Low: 45
SATURDAY: Some sun fading behind increasing clouds. A shower by day’s end south and west. High: 64
SATURDAY NIGHT: Considerable cloudiness with a bit of rain at times. Low: 51
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
While there were certainly more clouds filling our Friday skies compared to the past few days, we still squeezed in another mild and dry day to wrap up the week. Plus, those clouds were thin enough to allow some milky sunshine through at times for much of the day. Even with filtered sun, highs climbed back into the mid to upper 60s, a little above average for late October. Saturday will offer something similar, with some sunshine followed by some increasing and thickening clouds, making it the better and drier of the two weekend days. That’s because for the second straight week, Sunday will be soggy with some soaking rain for at least part of the day. And also for the second consecutive week, the sunny skies return as many head back to work and school on Monday.
Halloween isn’t officially here until later next week, but many communities in the Lehigh Valley hold their trick-or-treating this evening. Weather-wise, that may end up being a beneficial move (note the foreshadowing regarding our Halloween weather…more on that later). Sure, there will be some creepy clouds around this evening for the costumed candy collection, but nothing should fall from those clouds. Temperatures will remain fairly comfortable, slowly fall through the 50s this evening and into the mid 40s overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. If there were to be a spooky sprinkle or two, it would be limited to areas towards the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, and more likely it’s even farther north than those spots.
Saturday morning will be the sunniest part of the day before clouds gradually thicken as the day progresses. There could be a few lighter rain showers very late Saturday afternoon and more likely Saturday evening and overnight, but any showers will initially be light and scattered. So most of the day Saturday looks dry and it will definitely be the better weekend day for outdoor activities with highs again in the mid 60s.
The wettest part of the weekend will be Sunday, specifically the morning into the early afternoon as some steadier rain slides through, thanks to low pressure wrapping up through the Great Lakes. Some heavier downpours are likely the first half of Sunday and the fourth widespread soaking rain in less than two weeks may deliver as much as 1” to perhaps locally up to 1.5” of rain for most, with amounts decreasing a bit south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. That rain will taper to showers and then likely taper altogether later Sunday, and there’s a chance some of us could sneak in a little sunshine late in the day as clearing works in from the west before sunset.
Our storm pulls away Sunday night, actually redeveloping as a new storm east of New England as it exits. Skies will clear Sunday night and lead to a mostly sunny, drier, and milder Monday as highs inch up into the upper 60s to start the new week.
The forecast for later this week still looks to have a few tricks in it, and likely won’t be a treat weather-wise. Another storm will wrap up through the Great Lakes around Thursday or Friday, and likely bring another round of rain our way. The timing on the rain is still uncertain, whether it’s focused on Thursday, Thursday night, or perhaps Friday. So until that timing becomes more clear, the Halloween forecast looks a bit unclear. There’s a good chance of some milder air surging up ahead of our late week storm, but there’s some very chilly air set to follow once that storm departs by the start of November.
Have a good night and a great weekend!