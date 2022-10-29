High pressure is firmly in control over the viewing area, which will lead to clear skies and comfortable, seasonal temperatures (which will feel mild in the full sun). The clear skies will lead to chilly overnights and morning temperatures Sunday around freezing. Sunday now looks like another day with plenty of sun as a storm system off to our west slowly approaches. This will bring a few clouds during the afternoon Sunday into Monday morning. Overall the trend continues to downplay the rain showers, holding them off until Monday. For any trick-or-treat activities Monday night, there might be some shower activity around. That will clear out quickly on Tuesday, however, as high temperature and sunny skies return for the rest of the week. November will start dry and relatively milder than average with high temperatures at or above our seasonal average (of 60) in the afternoon... maybe even breaking 70 midweek. Morning lows will also be a hair above those seasonal averages (around 40).
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
Blue skies will kick off the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool highs in the low 60s, close to average for this time of year. With high pressure centered just to our north, expect a light northeast wind around 5mph, fairly light, which means the weather will be cooperative for some early season leaf raking, blowing, or mulching is on your agenda.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Towns that trick-or-treat Saturday evening will see clear and chilly conditions. Overnight and early Sunday morning temperatures will hover right around freezing in the cities, slightly cooler in the Poconos.
SUNDAY
High pressure begins to slide off the New England coast on Sunday, but will remain in control of our weather. Expect more sun at least in the morning Sunday, although some clouds will filter in later in the day. It will remain dry overnight. Highs in the low 60s, with Sunday Night lows milder due to the increased clouds in the mid 40s.
HALLOWEEN MONDAY
The forecast trend is a decrease in the potential for showers on Monday, though some will be around. Expect mainly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts look light. Little ones may have to dodge some raindrops in the evening, and anyone headed to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series will do the same, but it's likely not enough to rain out either event. It will be milder with the clouds around, low 60s by day and actually above 50 degrees overnight.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
November gets off to a quiet, mild, and dry start with partly to mostly sunny skies and warmer than average temperatures. Average highs for early November are only around 60 degrees, and we'll be well into the 60s most days, with a 70-degree high temperature possible, especially Tuesday or Wednesday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: