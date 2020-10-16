TODAY: Cloudy and cooler; a shower early, then a steadier rain the remainder of the day, heaviest east. Highs occur early in the morning. High: 59
TONIGHT: Brisk and chillier; rain tapering off and ending early, then clouds breaking late. Low: 39
SATURDAY: Quite cool, but turning out mostly sunny; brisk in the morning. High: 58 Low: 35
Lots of sunshine and brisk south to southwest breezes teamed up to deliver some unseasonably warm weather on Thursday, as highs soared into the mid 70s during the afternoon. That's a far cry from how we started the week on Monday, when temperatures were mired in the 50s thanks to abundant clouds and periods of rain. Our weather will come full circle on Friday though, as clouds, rain, and cooler temperatures return to wrap up the week. Credit a slow-moving cold front for the unsettled weather, as it slips through the area first thing this morning with a few showers, then some steadier rain develops by the afternoon into tonight as low pressure develops along the coast and ripples up our front. Come the weekend however, high pressure builds in and forces any clouds and rain out to sea to our east, while sunshine builds in and helps set up a dry and pleasant weekend. While a brief shot of cool air will build in for the first half of the weekend, temperatures will slowly but steadily warm up through most of next week. While a shower or two is possible with a front to our north and west much of the week, most of the time will remain dry.
TODAY
Today will be a cloudier and cooler day, with a shower or two early morphing into a steadier rain as the day progresses. Rain will be steadier the farther east you travel, with higher rain totals east of the Lehigh Valley and into New Jersey and lower totals west, especially by the time you near the Interstate 81 corridor. Highs today will likely occur early this morning in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. As the day progresses, look for temperatures to slowly fall back into the mid 50s. Around 0.50” of total rainfall can be expected around the Lehigh Valley with amounts between 0.50” and 1.00” expected along and east of the Delaware River into New Jersey. Rainfall totals look like they will drop off drastically once you get west of Interstate 476 with amounts probably getting no higher than 0.25”. By the time you reach Interstate 81, it’s very well possible several spots don’t even make it to 0.10” of total rainfall.
TONIGHT
Rain will taper off this evening from west to east, and skies will eventually begin to clear later at night as cooler and drier air works in. Lows will drop back to some chilly levels reaching the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
Behind our front and departing coastal low, Saturday should be quite cool and rather brisk, but also drier with skies turning out mostly sunny. Expect highs only in the upper 50s though, with the morning breeze adding an additional chill. Saturday night, winds will ease up and skies will be mainly clear thanks to high pressure overhead. This should help lead to some pretty chilly overnight lows all the way down in the mid 30s. Several areas may see a frost, and in some cases, it could very well be the first frost of the fall season. Sunday will be the better feeling weekend day with a mix of sunshine and patchy clouds, and slightly milder and more seasonable highs in the low 60s, along with lighter winds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front will be trying to press in from our north and west but will have a tough time making any headway as it encounters a strong ridge of high pressure near and just off the East Coast. While we can’t entirely rule out a shower from the front, mainly later Monday into Tuesday, it appears right now that much of this time frame will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The ridge of high pressure on the East Coast should also help establish a more southerly wind flow which will continue warming our highs back to more seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s.