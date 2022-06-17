Friday began on the warm and muggy side with some early morning fog, but partly sunny skies eventually made a comeback leading to much warmer high temperatures in the upper 80s and even some lower 90s. Friday also started quite humid, but once a cold front moved through midday, we saw humidity really start to drop as we progressed through the afternoon. While sunshine is a fixture in the forecast through the weekend into the start of next week, the really warm temperatures we experienced today certainly won’t be. By the weekend, high humidity will be the farthest thing from our minds, as a shot of early May-like air settles in come Saturday, highs may struggle to reach 70 degrees, and overnight lows may dip into the upper 40s. Plus, a rather blustery northwest breeze will help to make the cool and comfy air even more apparent. Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend will feature partly to mostly sunny skies both days, and we'll throw in Monday as a bonus nice day with slightly warmer temps and less wind. Things turn unsettled by the middle of next week with more humidity and daily chances for a few showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday through Thursday. Summer officially begins at 5:14am on Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect a mostly clear, cooler, and comfier night with a west to northwest breeze around 10-15mph persisting through the night, as the comfort continues to flow in. Lows will be around 60 degrees, with even cooler nights ahead over the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Dads have been spoiled with a string of sunny and pleasant Father's Day weekends of late. This one will follow suit, but will be notably cooler than most. High pressure will slowly build down from Canada into the Great Lakes over the course of the weekend and will have a broad influence across much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The squeeze play between the high and a departing low pressure system over Atlantic Canada will lead to some gusty northerly winds throughout the weekend. This northerly wind flow will certainly be ushering in some much cooler air. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend, with highs struggling to even get to 70 degrees on Saturday, and a tad warmer, but still on the cool side for dads on Father's Day Sunday in the low to mid 70s. Our average high for mid-June is in the low to mid 80s, so yes, this is rather cool for the last weekend of spring. But you can't be the comfort, as June doesn't get more comfortable than what we'll see and feel this weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday and Sunday nights, perfect sleeping weather compared to the coming warm and muggy summer nights. Both weekend days will be a little on the windy side, with northwest winds gusting 25-30mph both Saturday and Sunday.
MONDAY
High pressure from the weekend will move overhead for Monday leading to lighter winds and keeping our weather dry with mostly sunny skies. Humidity should remain comfortable, and afternoon high temperatures should run close to seasonable levels in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Enjoy the nice stuff while it lasts because it looks like as we progress through next week and kick off the official start to summer, the forecast will be turning a bit warmer, more humid, and more unsettled with classic summertime hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure will exit the region for Tuesday allowing a warm front to move in. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout a good chunk of the day. Winds appear to become more easterly and onshore so this will likely keep temperatures in check, even though we do anticipate an uptick in humidity. At this time we are forecasting highs in the lower 80s, but it’s certainly possible we’ll need to drop those numbers a little. Those further east into New Jersey certainly stand a better chance to see cooler highs for Tuesday. Then it looks like much of the rest of next week will be rather unsettled with continued mostly cloudy or partly sunny skies, more humidity, and scattered showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis. High temperatures will creep a little higher into the middle or upper 80s from Wednesday through the end of the work week.
