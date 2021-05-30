It was more of the same Sunday as a pesky wave of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast kept periods of rain around, plenty of clouds, raw breezes, and unseasonably chilly temperatures. For the second day in a row, many locations set new record cold high temperatures as the numbers really got no warmer than the low 50s. Yes, the rain has been beneficial given how dry the last couple months have been…it’s just bad timing with folks wanting to be outdoors to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday. Fortunately, we save the best for last as mother nature will provide us with a much improved Memorial Day Monday. We can expect a return to dry weather with a decent amount of sunshine and much warmer and more comfortable high temperatures for outdoor plans. The warming that commences on Monday won’t stop there as highs will get back to more seasonable levels in the mid and upper 70s moving through much of the week, with a return to 80-degree readings by the very end of the week into next weekend. Humidity and storm chances however will return as we get into the latter half of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Our pesky low pressure system responsible for the dreary weather this past weekend will continue its journey northward tonight off the New Jersey coastline. Much of the steadier rain from earlier in the day Sunday will lift away to our north, however, a few lingering showers from time-to-time will remain tonight, along with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog will also be possible, especially across higher elevations. Overnight lows won’t drop much from the daytime highs with the numbers settling back into the mid 40s.
MEMORIAL DAY
Here's our hope for having one decent day for outdoor activities this holiday weekend. Our pesky storm system will move far enough away to the north across New England that any rain for the large majority of our area will be done with by sunrise Monday. The one exception will be areas north of Interstate 80 where a stray shower may linger early on around sunrise. Even here though, don’t expect that chance for a shower to last too long during the morning. High pressure will gradually build in from the west as the day progresses; therefore, expect morning clouds to break for a decent amount of sunshine by the afternoon, with highs getting back in the low to mid 70s. While that's still a tad below normal for this time of the year, it's much improved and more comfortable for outdoor activities compared to this past weekend.
TUESDAY
The pick day this week! This is your next guaranteed dry day courtesy of high pressure overhead, with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonably warm high temperatures back into the mid and upper 70s. A nice start to June looks to be in the cards - enjoy!
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Warmer and somewhat more humid air looks poised to return towards the second half of the new week. While highs look to return to the upper 70s and lower 80s, shower and thunderstorm chances likely are back in the forecast. This will be courtesy of a slow moving frontal boundary moving in from the west while an upper level trough slowly moves through from the west as well. No one day will be a washout, but it'll be more like a classic springtime/early summer feel. At this time, Wednesday is probably your driest day through this period with just a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Expect a greater chance for scattered showers or a thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday with more cloud cover those days as well.
