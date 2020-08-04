Tropical storm Isaias zipped up the East Coast on Tuesday, bringing the promised heavy rain, flash flooding, isolated tornadoes, and some strong and damaging winds closer to the shore. Rainfall and flooding were the most widespread impacts, with at least 3 to 5 inches of rain for most and locally as much as 6 to 8 inches for some. Creeks and streams, basements, roadways, and low lying areas were all subject to flash flooding from receiving too much rain too quickly Tuesday morning into early afternoon, but the fast movement of the storm did allow for some rapid drying and improvements by mid to late afternoon for most of us. As a tropical system often does, multiple tornado warnings were issued, and possible tornadoes may have touched down in central Bucks County and then along the New Jersey shore. Winds were strongest closer to the coast, with widespread gusts up to 70mph, and winds from a waterspout and possible tornado on Long Beach Island in Ocean County at the New Jersey shore produced a recorded wind gust of 109 miles-per-hour. Flooding will continue as the ground and our waterways absorb the soaking rains that have already fallen, but as Isaias lifts up into Canada, no additional rain or wind is expected after this afternoon. High pressure does build in for Wednesday and gives us a welcome chance to dry out. However, a pesky front will stall out along the East Coast for the rest of the week and serve as a focal points for a few showers and thunderstorms. And as a weak low pressure ripples along that front Thursday into Friday, the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase. No widespread heavy rain or severe weather is expected, and temperatures will remain seasonably warm and in the low to mid 80s, as we keep any 90-degree heat away for the foreseeable future. As our front moves offshore and high pressure builds back in for the weekend, a warm, dry, and fairly pleasant weekend looks to result.
TONIGHT
While there could be a few lingering showers or a thunderstorm early tonight, the trend will be for things to entirely dry out overnight as Isaias quickly departs. That will allow clearing to take place in addition to the drying overnight, as winds gradually diminish as our tropical system exits the playing field. The only thing the storm will leave behind, other than the flooding of course, will be a sticky air mass, as the humidity will remain high overnight as the tropical air remains in place. Expect lows to remain in the mid to upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY
As Isaias quickly departs into Canada, our weather should improve dramatically on Wednesday with partly sunny skies, seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s, but with some lingering humidity. High pressure should ensure an entirely dry day, something we certainly need to allow flood waters to recede and the ground to dry out post-Isaias.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
As our coastal front lingers for the end of the week, the shower and thunderstorm chance creeps up, but no washouts are expected, rather just a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The days will likely be partly sunny with seasonably warm highs in the lower 80s, close to average for early August. With dew points in the low to mid 60s, the humidity will be noticeable at times but still fairly tolerable for the middle of summer.
THIS WEEKEND
As high pressure builds in for the weekend, it should push our front farther off the coast, allowing for a mostly dry weekend ahead. Outside of a lingering isolated shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds for both weekend days and mainly dry weather. We’ll successfully keep the 90-degree heat away, as highs inch up into the mid 80s and humidity levels likely inch up into the more uncomfortable range as well.