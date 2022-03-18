Our weather luck regrettably rained out on St. Patrick's Day, with a cloudy and cooler Thursday and some occasional mostly light rain and drizzle. But if you're longing for an encore of the 70-degree sunshine we enjoyed the past few days, your wait will be short-lived, as it's back on Friday. Be sure to soak up some warm and dry weather on Friday though, as another round of wet weather arrives to start the weekend. While warm, Saturday will be wet at times, with drier but slightly cooler temperatures arriving later in the weekend. Spring officially begins just before noon Sunday, and it should be a nice couple of days to start the season early next week, although we'll likely struggle to achieve this week's 70-degree warmth again for a little while.
FRIDAY
We'll welcome back the warm and dry weather on Friday to wrap up the work and school week, with sunshine mixing with some late day clouds. A warm, but light southwest breeze will send highs past the 70-degree mark for most of us, making Friday the warmest day of what has been a warm last week of winter. Clouds will thicken Friday evening, with some rain showers arriving overnight Friday, which looks even milder as lows remain north of 50 degrees.
SATURDAY
The last day of winter will be quite warm, but also occasionally wet, as low pressure tracks up through the Great Lakes and drags a cold front through during the first half of the weekend. While not a washout per se or a soaking, all day rain, expect plenty of clouds on Saturday and some occasional showers and even a thunderstorm in spots, although there will likely be a few drier intervals as well. Despite the lack of sun, it's a warm day, with highs well into the 60s. Rainfall amounts don't look overly excessive, with less than a half of inch of rain the general expectation.
SUNDAY
Spring officially begins at 11:33am Sunday morning, even though it's certainly felt spring-like most of this week. It will be cooler and a bit windy as spring gets underway on Sunday, but it should also be the drier of the two weekend days with clouds mixing with at least some sunshine. A scattered shower could linger on Sunday, but most of the day looks dry, with highs back into the mid 50s and that brisk breeze making it feel a bit cooler.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
High pressure should build in from Canada and keep things dry and fairly sunny early next week, with a mostly sunny and pleasant Monday and sunshine giving way to increasing clouds on Tuesday. Highs will bounce back into the low 60s on Monday before settling back into the 50s on Tuesday, ahead of our next chance of wet weather come the middle of next week.