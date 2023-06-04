Sunday will be quite pleasant under mostly sunny skies and seasonable comfortable temperatures starting with some 40s growing to the 70s this afternoon. Despite the abnormally dry spring and an increasing need for rain, with parts of eastern PA now deemed to be in a moderate drought, and there's little beneficial or soaking rain in sight. There will be a chance of a few spotty showers sometime during the middle of next week but no slam dunk for any widespread measurable rainfall. Expect a stretch of partly sunny and cooler, mostly 70-something-degree days next week with a shower here or there Tuesday through Thursday.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
High pressure settles overhead for Sunday leading to mostly sunny skies, lighter breezes, and very pleasant afternoon high temperatures. We should see the numbers top out in the mid 70s. High pressure remains in control for Monday while a weak cold front moves closer from the northwest. The front may throw a little more cloud cover our way for Monday, but skies should be no worse than partly sunny. Look for afternoon highs Monday to reach the seasonable upper 70s. Low pressure will slowly spin southeast of New England, eventually backing in towards New England next week but largely leaving us alone, save a few spotty showers peppered throughout next week.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
With a cut-off low meandering around New England a good chunk of next week, expect any steadier showers to largely remain up there to our north and east, as much as we'd love to have some beneficial rain. Instead, we'll likely have a string of partly sunny and slightly cooler than average days, with highs mostly in the 70s for much of the week, although Wednesday may struggle to get above 70 degrees. These numbers are a bit below our average high in early June, which is approaching 80 degrees. While the aforementioned low may be close enough at times for a few spotty showers here and there, perhaps most likely from Tuesday through Thursday though difficult to time, they will not provide the soaking we need. Instead, it's just a few isolated to widely scattered showers here and there, and much of the time and perhaps much of the area may stay mostly dry.
