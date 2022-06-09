We watched a cold front sweep early morning rain and thunderstorms offshore Thursday allowing for the day to pan out quite nice. Breezes did turn a little gusty as the day progressed, but we also saw increasing amounts of sunshine with humidity dropping to more comfortable levels and afternoon highs reaching the seasonable upper 70s to low 80s. We'll keep the sunshine through most of Friday as well. The stretch of seasonably warm days will continue too, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees also anticipated Friday, just like they have been all week long. The upcoming weekend doesn't look nearly as nice as last week's warm and sunny perfection, but it doesn't look all that wet either. Expect lots of clouds but just some scattered showers Saturday, then a little more sunshine, but a passing shower or thunderstorm chance on Sunday too. There's no 90-degree heat in sight, as any real heat and humidity stay well to our west for the time being.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
After a pair of wet nights, our Thursday night looks to be back in the mostly clear, cool, and comfortable realm. High pressure will continuing building in from our west and will allow winds to gradually ease up overnight. This in turn with the mainly clear skies and dry air will allow nice sleeping weather to return with lows expected to drop into the mid 50s.
FRIDAY
High pressure will remain overhead for Friday and that means we'll wrap up the week on a nice note with mostly sunny skies, seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, and continued low humidity. Clouds will increase Friday night, and there could be a few showers closer to sunrise Saturday morning, especially for areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley. But Friday and the first half of Friday night look dry and pleasant.
SATURDAY
Earlier this week, Saturday looked to be fairly wet and a possible washout. But with each passing day, it's trended a little less wet. Granted, mostly cloudy skies are still expected, and it's also a little cooler than other days this week with highs mostly in the low to mid 70s to kick off the weekend. However, a soaker isn't the likely outcome anymore, with instead just some scattered and lighter rain showers from time to time. It's far from perfect, but not as wet as it could have been, at least the way things look right now.
SUNDAY
This still looks to be the better weekend day, with at least some sunshine developing and helping highs inch back up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. But there is still the chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this time no severe weather is anticipated.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Temperatures should remain near seasonable levels as we start next week, around or just above 80 degrees with relatively comfortable humidity values. In the wake of Sunday’s storm system, a lingering piece of energy could possible spark a brief shower Monday, mainly across the Poconos, but overall much of the day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A small-scale feature may try to track through late Monday night into early Tuesday bringing gusty showers or thunderstorms, but model guidance differs greatly on this and we won’t have a good idea if this is actually going to happen until we get closer. Otherwise, high pressure looks to be in control for Tuesday leading to fair skies with pleasant conditions for this time of the year. At least through mid-month, there's no 90-degree heat and high humidity in the forecast for a while.
