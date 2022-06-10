Outside of two rounds of nighttime rain, one Tuesday night and another Wednesday night, it's really been a nice week of weather will seasonably warm, dry, and comfortable days. And we'll wrap up the week with another such day on Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Then comes the weekend, which unfortunately isn't looking quite as nice with rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. However, neither day should be a washout, with just a few passing showers on Saturday then a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Weekend highs will mostly be in the 70s, with low 70s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday, with the extra Sunday warmth possibly fueling a few stronger thunderstorms later in the day. Next week is looking seasonable in terms of temperatures, with highs in the low 80s through much of the week. A front will be perched to our south and west much of the week, with the occasional chance for a shower or thunderstorm from time to time as disturbances ripple along that front, but it certainly won't rain all day every day, and it's a more dry than wet week overall.
TODAY
It's a nice wrap up to the work week on Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies, refreshingly low humidity levels, lighter breezes compared to yesterday, and seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s. It's also the last guaranteed entirely dry day for a little while, so enjoy before the rain chances inch up over the weekend.
TONIGHT
Our Friday night looks dry, although clouds will be on the increase overnight and skies should trend partly to mostly cloudy. It will still be a comfortably cool night, with lows in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY
All week long, the weekend forecast has look "muddled", meaning it has looked unsettled with rain chances both days but it's been unclear how much of each day will be wet. Saturday continues to look mostly cloudy and there will likely be a few showers, but much of the day may end up dry, much different from the Saturday soaker idea that we opened the week with. Highs will be cooler with more clouds and a light southeast winds, likely in the low to mid 70s to start the weekend. Rainfall amounts look mostly light and scattered, with likely only a few hundredths to at most a tenth of an inch of rain on Saturday.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks a little warmer, as highs inch back into the mid and upper 70s for the second half of the weekend. But Sunday has also trended at least a little wetter over the last few days, even though it too certainly won't be a washout. There will be some sunshine, but Sunday too looks to feature more clouds than sun, and a few showers or thunderstorms as well, especially later in the day but there could be a few in the morning too. So you'll have to pick and choose your outdoor times this weekend in between the rain chances each day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The setup for next week is for a cool Canadian high pressure to be perched up to our northeast, and for heat and humidity to really build off to our south and west. In between, we'll have a front set up just to our west separating the comfier air our our side of the front with the hot and humid stuff on the other side. That front will likely be the tracks for occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms to slide along, but it's impossible to specifically time these occasional rain chances this far out, and also know if they'll track overhead or stay to our southwest. So for now, we'll play the forecast as partly sunny Monday through Wednesday with a small shower or thunderstorm chance most days. If that Canadian high pressure wins out, our forecast is entirely dry and comfy. If the front and therefore the heat and humidity are a bit closer, then our forecast is a little cloudier and more active with higher rain chances.
