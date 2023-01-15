A stiff breeze remained in place across the region for Sunday keeping a chilly feel to the air around, although not as harsh as Saturday given the return to ample sunshine and slightly warmer afternoon high temperatures around or just above 40 degrees. Winds should finally really start to ease up tonight under mainly clear skies and seasonably cold lows in the 20s. Martin Luther King Day Monday should feel more comfortable to be outside as we’ll keep plenty of sunshine going along with a continued warming of our high temperatures into the mid 40s and lighter winds. High temperatures remain above normal in the 40s for the rest of the week. As for some perspective, the average high should be in the upper 30s. It's not as warm as where we were earlier this month, but temperatures remain above normal indefinitely, which means cold and snow remain scarce. Anything that falls this week should be mostly rain and not wintry in nature, with Tuesday and especially Thursday the best chances for some wet weather.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The region has been sandwiched between an area of high pressure over the Ohio Valley and a strengthening low pressure system well offshore from the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coastline. The squeeze play between these features has been leading to that blustery northwesterly breeze that we’ve been experiencing throughout the weekend. The high pressure system to our west will build closer to the region tonight allowing our winds to gradually diminish. Skies should be pretty much straight up clear for much of the region overnight with the exception of a few spots in the Poconos where some patchy cumulus clouds may remain along with some parts of New Jersey closer to the Shore where some high clouds from the offshore low pressure system will stream overhead. Overnight lows should dip to some pretty cold levels in the low 20s
MLK MONDAY
The cold and wind ease much more for Martin Luther King Day Monday under mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds overhead. High temperatures will continue their climb to more pleasant levels in the afternoon into the mid 40s.
TUESDAY
Skies turn mostly cloudy for Tuesday as an area of low pressure moving across the Great Lakes pushes a cold front in our direction. The front may spark a few light showers throughout the day with maybe a brief period of some snow and/or sleet in the Poconos, but any activity is not expected to amount to much. Tuesday in general should be plenty more dry than wet. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Tuesday’s weak front will exit offshore for Wednesday making for a dry day, although still somewhat cloudy skies, as high temperatures climb a little again back into the upper 40s. A stronger storm system looks to impact the region on Thursday, and it once again looks to be a case where low pressure tracks to our northwest meaning more influence from milder air. So this means Thursday is likely another rainy day, although at the onset in the morning, there might be a little snow and/or ice for parts of the Poconos. High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach the low 40s. In the wake of Thursday’s storm system, the region turns mainly dry for Friday with just the slightest chance of a snow shower mainly across the higher elevations north and west. Northwesterly winds will turn gusty again adding an extra chill to the air as clouds limit sunshine with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s but wind chills well down into the 30s.
