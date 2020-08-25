The heat was on again Tuesday, and so was the humidity, with highs either side of 90 degrees for most of us and a partly sunny and mostly dry day. As a cold front slices into that hot and humid air, it is sparking some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but at least through mid-afternoon, stronger storms remain to our north over Upstate New York and then well to our west over southwestern Pennsylvania. It could be one of those setups where our area gets largely spared from severe weather and the worst of the storms split us and track both to our northeast and southwest. However, the chance for a gusty shower or thunderstorm will remain in the forecast through this evening. As our cold front passes through, it will conduct a clean sweep of sorts, sweeping any rain, the heat, and the high humidity out of here, if only for a day. A 24-hour shot of comfort will follow for Wednesday, with comfortably warm sunshine and refreshingly lower humidity levels. Be sure to soak it up while it's here, as the sticky and stormy weather returns Thursday through Saturday, with Thursday and Friday being the hotter days and Saturday being the stormiest one of the bunch. Another cold front will slide through over the weekend, delivering a longer-lived shot of more comfortable weather for early next week.
TONIGHT
Expect some clouds and a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots this evening, with the highest chance of a locally strong and gusty thunderstorm up through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey and also well south towards the Maryland border. Any storm threat ends early, then skies trend mostly clear in the wake of our cold front. Humidity levels will lower as more comfortable air becomes established, with lows in the comfier low 60s by morning.
WEDNESDAY
Get ready for a one day reprieve from the heat and humidity, with lots of sunshine on Wednesday mixing with some high clouds late in the day. It will be seasonably warm with highs in the low 80s and comfortably warm as well with refreshingly low humidity levels. A warm front will lift through overnight, possibly touching off a shower or thunderstorm north of the Lehigh Valley as it does so, but also re-opening the floodgates for the heat and humidity to return.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Our warm front likely stalls somewhere near the New York border with Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Thursday, and that will be the main focus for a few potentially gusty showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. So mainly north of the Lehigh Valley, through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, will stand the best chance of a thunderstorm or two on Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. For everyone else, it's partly sunny and the hottest day of the forecast, with highs in the low 90s and high humidity making it feel even hotter. Just a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible for anyone on Friday, but most of the day looks hot, humid, and dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs not too far from 90 degrees once again.
THIS WEEKEND
Our next cold front will approach over the weekend, with the warmth and humidity out ahead of it continuing on Saturday. However, more clouds and a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms will keep temperatures in the mid 80s. Saturday night may be the wettest time frame as the front slides through, possibly with some enhanced tropical moisture thanks to the remnants of what is now Hurricane Laura. Laura is expected to make landfall by Wednesday night or Thursday near the Texas/Louisiana border as a major hurricane. The leftover rains will get caught up our cold front over the weekend and provide some locally heavier rain where those remnants track, possibly just to our south across the lower Mid-Atlantic. Cooler and drier weather arrives on Sunday and lasts through early next week.