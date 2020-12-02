The second day of December certainly felt like it should this time of year, and for some, it even looked like December with a coating of snow early this morning in spots from some passing snow showers. Clouds were a little stubborn to break once again, with mostly cloudy skies keeping temperatures in the low 40s for most, with even chillier mid 30s in the higher elevations. Then factor in a still brisk westerly breeze and wind chills remained near freezing for much of the day. We’ll finally clear out overnight and winds will finally diminish as well, setting up a nice Thursday with a good deal of sunshine, less wind, and more comfortable highs in the upper 40s. Clouds promptly return for Friday as do a few rain showers, which will be light compared to what could be a soaking rain setting up Friday night into Saturday as a coastal storm develops off the Mid-Atlantic coast. If that does indeed happen, it’s a wet and windy start to the weekend for many on Saturday, with the rain possibly ending as a little snow in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley. Colder and brisk but drier weather follows the storm for early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure to our southwest will move closer to the region tonight, allowing our winds to gradually diminish. Skies should turn out mainly clear, and with the lighter winds, it should be a great setup for overnight lows to drop to some rather cold levels in the upper 20s.
THURSDAY
High pressure nearby will finally lead to a mostly sunny day without a whole lot of wind, with temperatures inching up into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, probably the pick day of the forecast in terms of sunshine and temperatures between now and next week. Some high clouds increase later in the day, but expect a dry and pleasant day overall.
FRIDAY
A cold front will work its way in our direction, providing an increase in clouds and some rain showers developing later in the day. Expect highs in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies and some eventual raindrops. Steadier rain may develop Friday night into the start of the weekend, as low pressure develops along the Mid-Atlantic coast.
THIS WEEKEND
Chances are increasing for another sizable storm, this one moving right up along the coast as opposed to up over the mountains. It would likely mean a wet and windy Saturday with some steadier rain, right now likely heavier south and east of the Lehigh Valley. That rain could possibly mix with or change to snow before ending in spots, especially the Poconos and higher elevations of northwestern New Jersey. Colder and brisk but drier weather will likely follow the storm Sunday into Monday, with the coldest temperatures expected to arrive early next week. It’s worth noting the continued uncertainty with this weekend’s forecast for days now, and the chance for additional forecast changes as that uncertainty is ironed out.
