It was October weather at its best on Tuesday, with abundant sunshine throughout the day, and a cool and crisp morning giving way to a pleasantly warm afternoon. While we'll sneak in another dry and pleasant day on Wednesday, clouds will increase as the day progresses, the first sign of what's to come for what looks like a breezy and wet Thursday. A strong cold front will bring a few rounds of rain on Thursday, with a few heavy downpours and even a rare gusty October thunderstorm, with brisk winds that may gust over 30mph that afternoon. Rainfall could be locally heavy, with an average of 1 to 2 inches now expected, locally higher in persistent downpours. Behind our front, it's cooler and drier for Friday into Saturday, but only seasonably cool with highs back in the mid 60s to wrap up the week. Another cold front, or perhaps a few cold fronts, will bring the chance of some showers back into the forecast late in the weekend and more so early next week, with progressively cooler temperatures behind each front.
TONIGHT
Expect another mostly clear night, with the chilly nighttime temperatures continuing to slowly ease each night this week. Lows will be in the low 40s, with some upper 30s in the colder spots but less of them then recent mornings. A little patchy fog may develop in spots towards sunrise.
WEDNESDAY
Sunshine will give way to some gradually increasing clouds on Wednesday, but it's still a dry, pleasant, and seasonably mild day with highs around 70 degrees. Skies should start out mostly sunny early in the day, then turn partly sunny as clouds begin to trickle in from our west. No rain is expected through midnight Wednesday night.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks fairly wet and windy ahead of a cold front, with a few periods of rain developing during the day. As the front nears, a few heavier downpours and even a gusty thunderstorm with wind and hail is possible, and 1 to 2 inches of rain may result from the heaviest downpours. Plus, there will be a brisk southerly wind around 15-25mph with gusts to 35mph, perhaps stronger in any severe thunderstorms that pop up, rare for October but not unheard of. So it may not be a washout per se on Thursday, but when it rains, it may rain hard, and it will be rather windy too with seasonably mild highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY
Behind our front, it's a little cooler but also drier on Friday, with skies becoming mostly sunny with highs settling back a bit into the low to mid 60s, with a less brisk but still noticeable breeze from the west to northwest around 10-15mph delivering the slightly cooler air. Lows may dip back into the upper 30s with mostly clear skies Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be the better weekend day, although Sunday may not end up that bad either. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with mid 60s for highs to start the weekend Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and low to mid 60s for Sunday. There may be a front or two around come Sunday and more likely Monday, with showers more likely after the weekend, but also can't entirely be ruled out for Sunday. A shot of potentially colder temperatures may await behind those fronts for sometime during the first half of next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: