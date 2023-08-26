We're looking at a fairly nice late-summer weekend with a mix of sun and clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. The first half of the weekend will be rather humid, but not excessively so, with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday, before temps and humidity levels ease a bit on Sunday, a comfier day with highs settling back into the upper 70s. Rain chances will return early next week, with some showers possible anytime from late Monday through Tuesday night, with Tuesday likely the wettest day. The end of the week looks a little cool and a bit breezy, but also dry and pleasant with highs in the 70s all of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The last weekend before Labor Day looks to be a nice one weather-wise, with a pair of partly sunny, dry, and pleasant days. Saturday will be the slightly warmer and stickier of the two, but not excessively so, with highs in the low to mid 80s and some lingering humidity from Friday. Dew points should drop Saturday night into Sunday, so Sunday will be the comfier day and also a little cooler, as highs nestle back into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds on Monday, with the window for some showers opening up later Monday and then opening up even more later Monday night into Tuesday ahead of a cold front, with a thunderstorm possible too. Highs will be in the mid 70s to start the week, and actually remain in the 70s throughout the entire week ahead.
LATER NEXT WEEK
High pressure will build in as a cold front moves off the coast, although it may be rather breezy Wednesday into Thursday ahead of our building high, our offshore cold front, and a possible tropical system off the Carolina coast. That may be the "I" storm, Idalia, if it develops in the Gulf west of Florida this weekend and heads across Florida and then off the US Southeast Coast. While it doesn't look to be a threat to us, interests from the Carolinas to Florida should keep watch. And our beaches will have higher surf from this weekend through next week, due to Franklin, a tropical system farther off the East Coast, and possibly Idalia. Back here at home, our sensible weather looks great, albeit a bit fall-ish. Look for clearing skies Wednesday and abundant sunshine Thursday and Friday, with highs settling back into the mid 70s and lows into the low 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: