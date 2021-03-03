Monday’s focus was on the rain and fog. Tuesday, it shifted to the cold and wind. Today, there’s very little adverse weather to focus on at all. Sure, it will be a seasonably cold start to the day with temperatures not far from 20 degrees. But abundant sunshine and a lighter and milder west to southwest breeze ahead of our next cold front will combine to send our highs up to near 50 degrees this afternoon, making today the pick day of the week weather-wise. Sure, the sunshine will return each and every day through the weekend as our forecast is free of any rain or snow chances until the middle of next week. However, brisk northwest winds behind our cold front later this week and into the start of the weekend will usher in our next shot of cold air. And while it won’t be as cold or as windy as our last shot on Tuesday, highs will likely remain in the upper 30s over the weekend, with any wind adding an extra chill. If you’re hoping for more 50-degree warmth after soaking some up later today, pin those hopes on the middle of next week, when widespread and longer lasting mid to even upper 50s may settle in for several days in a row.
TODAY
This gets the nod as the pick day of the first week of March, with mostly sunny skies and seasonably mild highs close to 50 degrees, likely our only shot at 50 until Tuesday of next week. While still a bit breezy, it will be a milder and more manageable west to southwest breeze around 10-15mph. Soak up the milder air, as another shot of cold arrives in time for the end of the week.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy skies should be the rule overnight, and it won’t be as cold as the past few nights as lows stay up around 30 degrees.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
We’ll turn colder again for the end of the week and the first weekend of March, with partly sunny skies much of the time and continued dry weather. However, highs, which should be in the mid 40s for the first week of March, will be going in the other direction. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 40s as winds increase again and deliver our next shot of chill, and then upper 30s will likely be the rule Friday into the weekend, with continued brisk breezes adding a chill. Later Thursday into Friday should feature the windiest weather, with 15-25mph northwesterly winds and 30+mph gusts delivering our next cold shot.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A large dome of high pressure building in at the start of next week will keep our sunny and dry weather going. A ridge in the jet stream will also start to develop over the eastern half of the country. These two things combined will aid in some pretty noticeable warming as we work through next week. On Monday, we can expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures returning to the more seasonable mid 40s. Then Tuesday and beyond, temperatures should be climbing through the 50s for highs, perhaps even approaching 60 degrees in a few spots mid to late next week. Our next shot of any rain likely holds off until Thursday, and even then looks to only be some lighter rain showers.
